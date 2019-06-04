Hello pretties!

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette is a last year release but you can still find it available in stores and online. I purchased this palette last year but due to the unfortunate experience I had with Dior, I took a break from reviewing their products so this palette didn’t make it on the blog at the right time.

Now with the new Dior Glitz (002) Backstage Glow Face Palette being released for Summer 2019, I thought of posting my review, because I won’t buy the new version.

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette Review

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette ($45.00 / £ 34.00 for 0.35 oz. / 10g) contains two highlighters in white and gold (first row) and two blushes in pink and bronze (bottom row). Actually the last shade in Bronze can be used as a bronzer as well, that is if you don’t mind a shimmery finish.

All four shades have a shimmery finish and they can be worn separately or blended together. 🙂

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9

Longevity 8.5

Application 10

Product 9 9.2 Average Score Average Score

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette Shade by Shade Review

Strobe White is a pure white with soft warm undertones and shimmery metallic finish. It had a good color coverage, being pigmented almost to a full opacity in a single layer. The texture felt soft and smooth without being powdery. The application went fine, without any fall out or without emphasizing my skin texture.

I was pleased to see that on my cheeks it didn’t prove to have such an intense metallic shine and it was more forgiving. I tend to keep among my favorite highlighters those who give a beautiful, luminous glow but without looking too shimmery or intense and this one complemented my skin beautifully.

To be honest I expect it to look more intense on my cheekbones, especially when I applied it with a dampened brush. It does tend to bring out more shine when applied in 2-3 layers so if you have a medium or darker skin you should definitely try it.

In terms of long lasting it took about eight hours before it started to disappear. I didn’t get shimmer fall out during the wear which was a good sign.

Strobe Gold is a light gold with yellow undertones and a metallic finish. It had a great color coverage with an opaque pigmentation. The texture felt smooth without any powderiness and adhered well on the skin. It didn’t kick off any powder in the pan and it didn’t show any fall-out during the application.

It didn’t transfer so intense and shiny on my skin as I would have expected but I liked that it didn’t emphasize my skin texture. If you want a more intense color you can definitely build it up in 2-3 layers. I got around eight hours wear with this formula.

Blush Pink is a muted, medium pink with slightly warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation being semi-opaque in a single layer and applied on the lid. It was easily buildable in a second layer to full opacity.

The texture is smooth but feels a little dry although it didn’t cause any fall out during the application. I like this shade as a blush but only on the second part of the day because it has this metallic shimmery sheen that looks a bit too sparkly for me during the day. In terms of long lasting, I got around eight hours wear with this formula.

Blush Bronze is a medium-dark brow with soft warm undertones and a metallic finish. It had a good color coverage, being almost opaque in a single layer. The texture feels smooth, soft and without kicking off powder in the pan. It blends out easily but the more I blended the color changed into a rosy undertone and lighten up. It’s a shade that I used only a few times for review purposes but I feel it’s a bit too dark for me to use it as a blusher or bronzer.

I did wear it as an eyeshadow and it looked beautifully, but if you are medium or darker skin then I’m sure you’ll make more use out of this shade. 🙂 It took me close to nine hours wear without any fall out.

Dior Universal (001) Backstage Glow Face Palette Swatches

Swatches of Dior Universal Backstage Glow Face Palette were taken on bare skin and applied in a single layer. In the first photo I used the flash while the second photo was taken under natural light.