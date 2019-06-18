Home Beauty MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ New Summer 2019 Scents
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ New Summer 2019 Scents

June 18, 2019

Hello beauties!

This Summer season we get to try new scents of the famous MAC Prep + Prime Fix +. What better way to market the new scents than in a travel size friendly edition that you can easily drop in your bag or luggage. I think almost every beauty lover out there tried at least once a MAC Prep + Prime Fix + and loved it. I’ve been using it for years and not only to set my makeup in place, but also to refresh my makeup and hair. 🙂

Cult setting spray Prep + Prime Fix+ gets a delicious twist in five new mini limited-edition summer scents. Hydrate, refresh, and set and extend the wear of makeup up to 12 hours with floral Peony, clean White Tea, fruity Watermelon, cooling Cucumber and tropical Pineapple. All come in playful special deco Mini M•A•C bottles perfect for on-the-go! Spritz for an instant summer state of mind.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics | 20 June 2019 at ULTA

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ New Summer 2019 Scents

Prep + Prime Fix+ – Limited Edition – $16.00

  • Prep + Prime Fix+ Watermelon (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz.)
  • Prep + Prime Fix+ Pineapple (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz.)
  • Prep + Prime Fix+ White Tea (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz.)
  • Prep + Prime Fix+ Peony (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz.)
  • Prep + Prime Fix+ Original (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz.)
  • Prep + Prime Fix+ Cucumber (30 ml/1.0 fl. oz. / 3.4 fl. oz. size) (Ulta Exclusive)

