Home Beauty MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick Fall 2019 Collection
Beauty

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick Fall 2019 Collection

August 6, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick is a new range of foundations that just launched exclusively at Nordstrom in 33 shades from light to dark.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom | later at
MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, Selfridges Harrods

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick Fall 2019 Collection

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick – New – $31.00

A Nordstrom-exclusive multitasking foundation stick that perfects skin tone, contours curves and highlights features, all with a matte finish.

RELATED: MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Achieve buildable medium coverage with this ultra-blendable formula for a natural shine-free finish that lasts 24 hours. Instantly hydrating, it won’t cake, streak, crease or settle into fine lines.

How to use: Gradually twist a small amount of product onto the skin to achieve various looks and build coverage as needed. Apply all over the face on targeted areas for a flawless, soft-matte finish, using a slant brush, sponge or by blending with your fingertips.

Contour and sculpt by applying two shades deeper than your complexion to the depths of your cheeks, along your jawline and vertically along each side of the bridge of your nose and blend. Highlight with one shade lighter than your complexion to the high points of the face to add dimension.

SHADES:

  • NC 13, NC15, NC16, NC17, NC18, NC20, NC 25, NC27, NC30, NC35, NC37, NC38, NC40, NC42, NC44, NC45, NC50, NC55, NC60
  • NW13, NW15, NW18, NW20, NW22, NW25, NW30, NW35, NW43, NW45, NW47, NW50, NW55, NW60

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lancome Miracle Air de Teint Spring 2014

December 20, 2013

Estee Lauder Little Black Primer

January 22, 2015

Essence Bootiful Nights Collection Fall 2017

September 8, 2017

Shiseido Rouge Rouge Matte Lipstick Fall 2017

September 9, 2017

Estee Lauder Makeup Collection Spring 2014 – Sneak...

September 9, 2013

Essence Fall 2013 Oktoberfest Collection – Official Info...

August 1, 2013

Manhattan Festival Icon Soft Rouge Lipstick – Review,...

May 14, 2014

MustaeV Spot Eraser Concealer Pencil Review, Swatches, Photos

January 4, 2016

Maybelline Jade Makeup Collection for Summer 2010

May 14, 2010

Clarins Summer 2013 Splendours Collection – Official Info...

April 27, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.