Hello beauties!

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick is a new range of foundations that just launched exclusively at Nordstrom in 33 shades from light to dark.

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom | later at

MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, Selfridges Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick Fall 2019 Collection

A Nordstrom-exclusive multitasking foundation stick that perfects skin tone, contours curves and highlights features, all with a matte finish.

RELATED: MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Achieve buildable medium coverage with this ultra-blendable formula for a natural shine-free finish that lasts 24 hours. Instantly hydrating, it won’t cake, streak, crease or settle into fine lines.

How to use: Gradually twist a small amount of product onto the skin to achieve various looks and build coverage as needed. Apply all over the face on targeted areas for a flawless, soft-matte finish, using a slant brush, sponge or by blending with your fingertips.

Contour and sculpt by applying two shades deeper than your complexion to the depths of your cheeks, along your jawline and vertically along each side of the bridge of your nose and blend. Highlight with one shade lighter than your complexion to the high points of the face to add dimension.

SHADES:

NC 13, NC15, NC16, NC17, NC18, NC20, NC 25, NC27, NC30, NC35, NC37, NC38, NC40, NC42, NC44, NC45, NC50, NC55, NC60

NW13, NW15, NW18, NW20, NW22, NW25, NW30, NW35, NW43, NW45, NW47, NW50, NW55, NW60