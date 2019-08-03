Hello lovelies!

I haven’t had my Summer vacation yet but I’m sitting here blogging about Dior Happy 2020 Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. A little too early for me I must say as I was still focused on Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection which just hit counters recently. For Dior Happy 2020 makeup collection, Peter Philips uses fireworks as the main theme and inspiration.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2019 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Happy 2020 Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Happy 2020 Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition



007 Party In Colours

017 Celebrate In Gold

Both Dior holiday 2019 eyeshadow palettes offer festive and vibrant shades in sparkling and metallic finishes that will allow you to create a dazzling look.

My attention goes towards Dior No.017 Celebrate in Gold eyeshadow palette which offers a combination of gold, brown, gray and black hues for a perfect metallic smoky eye.

I wouldn’t say that I’m super excited about these holiday 2019 Dior eyeshadow palettes in term of color choice but I do appreciate the festive Happy 2020 pattern.

Diorific Lipstick – Limited Edition

Dream – violet

Delight – rosewood

Charm – orange-nude

Passion – bright red

Rouge Dior Collector Couture – Limited Edition

This festive clutch comes with five best-selling iconic lipsticks adorned with a festive sequined band. Each Rouge Dior lipstick is engraved with Dior logo.

Shades:

999 – red

Smile – perfect red

Promenade – satin brown

Feel Good – pink

Classic matte – rosewood

Diorific Vernish Nail Polish – Limited Edition

Charm

Dream

Passion

Happy 2020

Liquid Mono Happy 2020 – Limited Edition



This is the perfect touch for your eyes makeup during the holidays as it as an extra dose of glitter while having a liquidy texture.

Silver Flakes

Firewords

Gold Twinkle

Copper Sparks