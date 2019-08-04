Home Beauty Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection
Beauty

Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection

August 4, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Check out the new Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection along with Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick Collection.

A powdery matte lipstick that is equally as long-wearing as it is lightweight. The buttery formula feels as couture as the smooth velvet of the lipstick case.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SAKS

Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection

Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick glides effortlessly onto the lips, creating bold lip color in just one swipe. The mango-butter-infused formula delivers comfort unlike any other matte lipstick, with color that lasts up to 12-hours. The ultra-powdery texture provides coverage without weight.

The result is an ultra-matte, velvety color from the very first stroke. The lavish red case of Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick embodies the chic and sensorial attributes of Givenchy couture. The case’s smooth velvety texture echoes the product’s sensual matte finish.

Inspired by the catwalks, this lipstick is the ultimate couture accessory to complete your look. Le Rouge Deep Velvet comes in 6 extremely matte and highly pigmented shades, from a soft, supple nude to a deep, bold red.

Shades:

  • 10 Beige Nu
  • 14 Rose Boise
  • 25 Fuchsia Vibrant
  • 33 Orange Sable
  • 37 Rouge Graine
  • 42 Violet Velours

