Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection features new products for eyes that will join the permanent collection. Apart from the 12 new Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes we have new waterproof liners and mascaras. Prepare your savings for this big launch and choose the products carefully. Considering these will be part of the permanent line I’d advise you to wait for reviews and swatches before purchasing.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – July / beginning August 2020 at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London
Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection
Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – New – $63.00
Dior refreshes its permanent line of Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes and brings up 12 new ones. Plently of shades to choose from as well as finishes ranging from matte to satin and sparkle. They come with a new design, a new pattern and it’s definitely good to see a change.
- 279 Denim
- 689 Mitza
- 879 Rouge Trafalgar
- 079 Black Bow
- 539 Grand Bar
- 559 Poncho
- 579 The Jungle
- 649 Nude Dress
- 669 Soft Cashmere
- 679 Tribal
- 769 Tutu
- 859 Pink Koror
Diorshow Iconic OverCurl Mascara – $29.50
Showing up in a new packaging Diorshow Iconic Overcurl pushes the limits of curl to the extreme. Its incurved brush delivers exceptional curling power for instant lash-styling along the entire fringe.
Enriched with K Polymers that boast tensor, sheathing and fixative properties, its volume-boosting formula instantly plumps and shapes lashes for bowl-you-over curl. Its restructuring lash-care ingredients work deeply to deliver even more spectacular curl.
- 090 Over Black
- 264 Over Blue
- 694 Over Brown
- 074 Dazzling Black (New)
Diorshow 24H Stylo Waterproof – New – $34.00
- 091 Matte Black
- 051 Matte Pink
- 781 Matte Brown
- 771 Matte Taupe
- 471 Matte Green
- 176 Matte Purple
- 061 Matte Grey
- 861 Matte Red
- 296 Matte Blue
- 556 Pearly Gold
- 466 Pearly Bronze
- 076 Pearly Silver
