Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection features new products for eyes that will join the permanent collection. Apart from the 12 new Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes we have new waterproof liners and mascaras. Prepare your savings for this big launch and choose the products carefully. Considering these will be part of the permanent line I’d advise you to wait for reviews and swatches before purchasing.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – July / beginning August 2020 at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – New – $63.00

Dior refreshes its permanent line of Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palettes and brings up 12 new ones. Plently of shades to choose from as well as finishes ranging from matte to satin and sparkle. They come with a new design, a new pattern and it’s definitely good to see a change.

Diorshow Iconic OverCurl Mascara – $29.50

Showing up in a new packaging Diorshow Iconic Overcurl pushes the limits of curl to the extreme. Its incurved brush delivers exceptional curling power for instant lash-styling along the entire fringe.

Enriched with K Polymers that boast tensor, sheathing and fixative properties, its volume-boosting formula instantly plumps and shapes lashes for bowl-you-over curl. Its restructuring lash-care ingredients work deeply to deliver even more spectacular curl.

Diorshow 24H Stylo Waterproof – New – $34.00

