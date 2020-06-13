Hello sweeties!

I’m bringing hot news about Tom Ford Burnished Amber Eye Color quad which will be released as part of Tom Ford Iconic Look Eye and Lip Set. If you are beauty veteran you’ll probably know how popular this quad was back in 2010-2011 when it was released. After a few years it was discontinued and many were sad about it.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. Launch Date – 19 August for Norstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale | UK Launch Date – TBA at Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tom Ford Iconic Look Eye & Lip Set – £68.00 (around $85.00)

After so many years is making a comeback so make sure to be quick about as it will sell out super fast. Yes, I got the prices right, which is an amazing deal, so make sure to hunt it down fast. It will be available for Nordstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale and for UK is yet to be announced what retailers will carry it. You will find it on Tom Ford UK website available for preview right now, but without being able to purchase it just yet.

RELATED: Tom Ford Badass Eye Color Quad Extreme Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

Normally only the eye color quad itself retails for $88.00 / £68.00 so this set is a great value. The palette will come in the standard packaging, so don’t think any limited edition special golden case. 🙂

Elevate your look from day to night with the luxurious combination of Tom Ford Eye and Lip shades. This exclusive set features an eye color quad in Burnished Amber and two deluxe miniature lipsticks in Scarlet Rouge and Casablanca, taking you from day to night-out in a swipe of a brush.

RELATED: Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Moonlit Violet Palette Review, Swatches

I’m definitely going to grab this and I’ve already talked to a friend to share this set with. She’ll have the lipsticks while I’ll enjoy the palette. I hope Tom Ford will bring this palette back as part of the permanent collection but I have my doubts about it.

If this set launches first in UK, before Nordstrom 2020 Anniversary Sale, make sure that you can count on my review, live swatches and makeup looks. 🙂

RELATED: Tom Ford Blow-Up Satin Matte Lip Color Review, Swatches, Makeup Look