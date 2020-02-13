Hello lovelies!

Two years ago Chanel was rocking the beauty world with Le Volume Revolution mascara, the first 3D mascara so this year Chanel Le Volume Stretch hopes to exceed your expectations. Actually there is an entire range of products gathered in Chanel Le Volume Stretch Summer 2020 Collection.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Chanel | Soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Chanel Le Volume Stretch Summer 2020 Collection

No.10 Noir/ Black

Expectations for Chanel Le Volume Stretch mascara are definitely high as Le Volume has been women’s favorite for years and is still a best-selling product in Europe.

This innovative mascara features a flexible latex-based formula to volumize and lengthen lashes for the ultimate wide-eye look.

The new brush of Le Volume Stretch lengthens and volumizes lashes, making them extra lush and more beautiful. The 3D-printed brush is uniquely designed with a rounded shape, micro-bristles and a hollow core to wrap and stretch lashes in a single stroke.

In fact, if you want to know how it performs, Angela van Rose has a tutorial on her on her Youtube Channel explaining more about this mascara. She wore it a few times already and tells about the differences between Le Volume de Chanel and Le Volume Stretch.

In addition to this collection we will get Le Liner de Chanel a liquid eyeliner that comes in seven shades from which four will be limited edition.

No.512 Noir Profond – deep black (Permanent)



No.514 Ultra Brun – rich brown (Permanent)



No.516 Rouge Noir – a rich plum (Permanent)

No.518 Mauve Metal – metallic lilac (Limited Edition)

No.522 Bronze Dore – intense caramel bronze (Limited Edition)



No.524 Gris Argent – metallic silver gray (Limited Edition)



No.526 Bleu Cobal – navy blue (Limited Edition)



La Palette Sourcils de Chanel – $50.00

Bring dimension to your eyebrows with this all-in-one brow kit that features two versatile powder shades, mini tweezers, a mini spooley brush and an angled applicator brush.

Available in three variations: light, medium and dark shades.