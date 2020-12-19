Hello lovelies!

Would you just take a moment and glance at the beautiful Dior Color Fantasia Spring 2021 Collection… it’s a capsule collection which looks impeccable. I cannot take my eyes off of the new Diorskin Mineral Nude Glow Powder. I surely hope that this collection will pop out at Selfridges or any other retailer because I want to grab it.

Japan Launch Date – from 2 – 12 January 2021 at Isetan Tokyo | hopefully at SELFRIDGES later on

Dior Color Fantasia Spring 2021 Collection

The collection is not only about makeup but includes also a new fragrance. We have the floral fragrance Holy Peony Eau de Parfum with peony as the leading role. Three kind of scents are lined up with a limited design only for now.

Dior Color Fantasia Collection will be released at Isetan Shinjuku store in Tokyo for a limited time during their event, between 2 and 12 January.

Diorskin Toile de Jouy Mineral Nude Glow Powder – Limited Edition

The beautiful motif of Toile de Jouy on this new Dior Spring 2021 luminous blush looks absolutely beautiful. The soft pink color seems right up my alley and I cannot wait to see it in person. I bet it will look great but what I actually want is a soft, casual pink. Considering this was design for Asian market I’m pretty sure it will complement nicely light and fair skin.

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

Sanctuary Couture

There will also be two lipsticks from the new Rouge Dior line that’s also coming in Spring.

