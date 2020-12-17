Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Crystal Flame & Crystal Sunset Precious Holiday Lipsticks Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Looks

Hello lovelies!

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Crystal Flame & Crystal Sunset Precious Holiday Lipsticks are probably the most festive looking lip colors out there. The packaging, the texture and the finish speak for these bright, bold and intense colors. I was gifted both colors along with La Rose Highlighter (review, live swatches) by Lancome UK and I’m happy to share my thoughts with you.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holiday Lipsticks Review

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holiday Lipsticks ($32.00 / £27.00 for 3.4 g / 0.12 oz) come in two limited edition shades specially released for their Holiday 2020 Collection. At a first glance the lipsticks look almost identical but when you swatch them you can see the difference.

Both shades were very pigmented, rich and intense in a single pass and offered this luminous cream finish due to the fine sparkle. I love that these lip colors even though they have that creamy intense finish that Lancome L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks have, they bring something extra. The fine sparkling particles really give them not only a festive effect but that luminosity on the lips that brings freshness.

THE PACKAGING

The new, limited edition lipstick cases adorned with holographic sparkles really get you in that Holiday, festive mood. I have always loved Lancome L’Absolu Rouge packaging but this time they are definitely dressed up for the holidays. Looking very glam in that holographic packaging, they are also easy to open just with a push of the button right on the cap.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holiday Lipsticks Live Swatches

Here you have both colors swatched on a single swipe. The colors are very bright, intense and have an opaque color coverage in a single layer. I have LIVE SWATCHES for you right here so you can see these beauties shine. They are creamy, with a luminous finish and very Holiday appropriate.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Crystal Flame Precious Holiday Lipstick Review & Lip Swatches

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge (196) Crystal Flame Precious Holiday Lipstick ($32.00 / £27.00 for 3.4 g / 0.12 oz) is a medium burnt orange with strong warm undertones and a creamy satin finish paired with fine micro sparkle. The color was rich, intense and had a fully opaque coverage in a single pass.

You know I’m not into warm toned lip colors but I do appreciate the beauty of this dazzling burnt orange and how luminous it looks on the lips. Those fine sparkling golden particles add luminosity and make lips appear very glam and fresh at the same time. The texture feels moderately thick, creamy and glides evenly and effortlessly across the lips.

Apart from the luminosity of those golden shimmery particles the color itself has like a natural sheen that will linger on for a few hours. Being such a strong, vibrant shade it stains lips so even after the color wears off 6 hours later, you are left with a pretty strong stain.

The formula was comfortable to wear, it didn’t dry out my lips and it was slightly vanilla scented but not noticeable on the lips. If you like a bright, elegant orange then I’d really try out this shade, especially now during the holidays.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Crystal Sunset Precious Holiday Lipstick Review & Lip Swatches

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge (525) Crystal Sunset Precious Holiday Lipstick ($32.00 / £27.00 for 3.4 g / 0.12 oz) is a medium raspberry red with slightly, cool undertones and a satin sheen paired with golden sparkle. The color was intense, richly pigmented and swatched fully opaque in a single swipe on my hand and on the lips as well.

It applied easily and evenly in a single pass with a creamy, moderately thick consistency. The formula is rich, but very hydrating and comfortable on the lips thanks its nourishing ingredients.

I prefer this color over (196) Crystal Flame because I like the slightly cool undertone. It’s such a great color that deserves to be worn at any special or festive occasion. To be honest I’m so sorry that due to the current situation I couldn’t wear it more. Even though we have to wear face masks I still apply a lipstick underneath from time to time. 🙂

On me this color wore for about 6 hours when it started to loose its intensity and shine but after that I still had a about 2-3 hours wear with a strong stain left behind. When it starts to fade away from the lips it does it evenly so if you are OK with the shine disappearing then you can enjoy the color for a little bit longer.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holiday Lipsticks Makeup Looks

For this look I’ve used L’Absolu Rouge Cream in 196 Crystal Flame and I’m enjoying the warmth of the shade paired with the eye makeup. You could say this is a festive makeup look in warm tones as for the eye makeup I’ve used Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

On the rest of my face I’m wearing:

I have a video tutorial for this look if you guys want to watch it. I used a Max Factor foundation which was discontinued and set it with Samer Khouzami Compact Powder. As a blusher and bronzer I used the Samer Khouzami Face Palette (upcoming review) and as a highlighter I applied Lancome La Rose (review, live swatches, makeup looks).

On the lips I’m wearing Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Precious Holidays lipstick in the shade 525 Crystal Sunset. For the eye makeup I used Viseart Framboise Petits Fours Palette (review, live swatches) and you know how much I like pink shades. You have to check out my review to see what I really feel about this eyeshadow quad.

