Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Fall 2020
Beauty

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Fall 2020

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Apparently Chanel Rouge Allure Laque new lip line is already available in Asia and will continue to launch in more countries. I’ve said it before since I first saw a sneak peek of this collection along with swatches. This collection looks really exciting and I cannot wait to try the new formula.

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Lip Swatch

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

 

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Fall 2020

Chanel launched Rouge Allure Laque as the first long-lasting waterproof lip glaze product. The color is intense and bright while the effect is dazzling. The formula is moist and comfortable on the lips while it’s also long-lasting.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lacque (5.5 ml) has a formula that will melt instantly onto your lips, creating that luscious finish that will make your smile even more charming. Lips will look shiny and soft with a comfortable feel that will last for hours.

RELATED: Chanel Candeur et Provocation (362) Eyeshadow Quad Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Apparently the formula promises not to bleed, smudge and stay put on the list. The more I find out about this new lip product, the more curious I am to try it out and see if it’s really that good. The intense pigment particles give an intense and full color while the dazzling essential oil composition makes the luster shine long lasting.
 
Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Liquid Lipsticks
 
With one swipe you can get full opacity and a dazzling finish. It almost sounds too good to be true. What do you guys think?
 
The packaging looks really stylish and chic with that translucent black lacquer body that allows us to see the color towards the end. The air-cushion applicator with smooth and round edges, glides seamlessly across the lips giving a precise application.
 
 
Chanel Rouge Allure Lacque will be available in a total of 20 shades but you’ll have to check with your Chanel counter for available. Not all the countries will have all the shades so make sure to ask at your Chanel boutique for details.
 
Chanel Rouge Allure Laque 20 shades
 
Shades:
  • No.60 INFLEXIBLE – bright illusion beige (Not available in China)
  • No.61 CONTINUOUS – bright beige
  • No.62 STILL – natural nude
  • No.63 ULTIMATE – nude pink
  • No.64 EXIGENCE – rosewood
  • No.65 IMPERTURBABLE – brick pink
  • No.66 PERMANENT – rich bean paste color
  • No.67 STEADY – pale pink (Not available in China)
  • No.68 UNLIMITED – bright coral pink (Not available in China)
  • No.69 REMANENCE – bright pink
  • No.70 IMMOBILE – raspberry pink
  • No.71 MYTHE – red with metallic luster
  • No.72 ICONIQUE – brick red
  • No.73 INVINCIBLE – positive red
  • No.74 EXPERIMENTE – full brownish red
  • No.75 FIDELITE – brown nude
  • No.78 TENACIOUS – lavender red
  • No.79 ETERNITE – dark wine red
  • No.80 TIMELESS – dark cherry red
  • No.81 OBSTINATION – dark brown
 
SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tom Ford Metallique Lipstick Set Fall 2020

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick Fall 2020

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Sophisticate Review, Live...

Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips Review, Live Swatches, Makeup...

How Many Images Should You Use in a...

Dolce&Gabbana Royal Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

SUQQU Powder Blush Compact 101 Review, Live Swatches,...

Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

Burberry Essentials Glow Palette Harmony (01) Review, Live...

Charlotte Tilbury New Jewel Pots & Jewel Lips...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.