Apparently Chanel Rouge Allure Laque new lip line is already available in Asia and will continue to launch in more countries. I’ve said it before since I first saw a sneak peek of this collection along with swatches. This collection looks really exciting and I cannot wait to try the new formula.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Fall 2020

Chanel launched Rouge Allure Laque as the first long-lasting waterproof lip glaze product. The color is intense and bright while the effect is dazzling. The formula is moist and comfortable on the lips while it’s also long-lasting.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lacque (5.5 ml) has a formula that will melt instantly onto your lips, creating that luscious finish that will make your smile even more charming. Lips will look shiny and soft with a comfortable feel that will last for hours.

Apparently the formula promises not to bleed, smudge and stay put on the list. The more I find out about this new lip product, the more curious I am to try it out and see if it’s really that good. The intense pigment particles give an intense and full color while the dazzling essential oil composition makes the luster shine long lasting.



With one swipe you can get full opacity and a dazzling finish. It almost sounds too good to be true. What do you guys think?

The packaging looks really stylish and chic with that translucent black lacquer body that allows us to see the color towards the end. The air-cushion applicator with smooth and round edges, glides seamlessly across the lips giving a precise application.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lacque will be available in a total of 20 shades but you’ll have to check with your Chanel counter for available. Not all the countries will have all the shades so make sure to ask at your Chanel boutique for details.



Shades:

No.60 INFLEXIBLE – bright illusion beige (Not available in China)

No.61 CONTINUOUS – bright beige

No.62 STILL – natural nude

No.63 ULTIMATE – nude pink

No.64 EXIGENCE – rosewood

No.65 IMPERTURBABLE – brick pink

No.66 PERMANENT – rich bean paste color

No.67 STEADY – pale pink (Not available in China)

No.68 UNLIMITED – bright coral pink (Not available in China)

No.69 REMANENCE – bright pink

No.70 IMMOBILE – raspberry pink

No.71 MYTHE – red with metallic luster

No.72 ICONIQUE – brick red

No.73 INVINCIBLE – positive red

No.74 EXPERIMENTE – full brownish red

No.75 FIDELITE – brown nude

No.78 TENACIOUS – lavender red

No.79 ETERNITE – dark wine red

No.80 TIMELESS – dark cherry red

No.81 OBSTINATION – dark brown