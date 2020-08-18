Hello lovelies!
Apparently Chanel Rouge Allure Laque new lip line is already available in Asia and will continue to launch in more countries. I’ve said it before since I first saw a sneak peek of this collection along with swatches. This collection looks really exciting and I cannot wait to try the new formula.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods
Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Fall 2020
Chanel launched Rouge Allure Laque as the first long-lasting waterproof lip glaze product. The color is intense and bright while the effect is dazzling. The formula is moist and comfortable on the lips while it’s also long-lasting.
Chanel Rouge Allure Lacque (5.5 ml) has a formula that will melt instantly onto your lips, creating that luscious finish that will make your smile even more charming. Lips will look shiny and soft with a comfortable feel that will last for hours.
- No.60 INFLEXIBLE – bright illusion beige (Not available in China)
- No.61 CONTINUOUS – bright beige
- No.62 STILL – natural nude
- No.63 ULTIMATE – nude pink
- No.64 EXIGENCE – rosewood
- No.65 IMPERTURBABLE – brick pink
- No.66 PERMANENT – rich bean paste color
- No.67 STEADY – pale pink (Not available in China)
- No.68 UNLIMITED – bright coral pink (Not available in China)
- No.69 REMANENCE – bright pink
- No.70 IMMOBILE – raspberry pink
- No.71 MYTHE – red with metallic luster
- No.72 ICONIQUE – brick red
- No.73 INVINCIBLE – positive red
- No.74 EXPERIMENTE – full brownish red
- No.75 FIDELITE – brown nude
- No.78 TENACIOUS – lavender red
- No.79 ETERNITE – dark wine red
- No.80 TIMELESS – dark cherry red
- No.81 OBSTINATION – dark brown