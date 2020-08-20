Hello beauties!
Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte is a new lipstick line launching for Fall 2020. The face of this campaign is the actress Amanda Seyfrid. We can see her wearing the signature lip color of this collection, a bright intense red.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – November 2020 at SEPHORA, Lancome, ULTA, Nordstrom, Saks, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods
Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick Fall 2020
For years I’ve been a hardcore fan of Lancome L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks, admiring not only the texture but the stylish packaging as well. Over the past few years, especially in 2020, unfortunately all that Lancome was able to do is to revamp their packaging. Several L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks were presented in limited edition packaging, the latest addition being the 3 leather lip case lipsticks.
This new L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte lipstick line features 16 shades with a soft matte texture and a very smooth consistency. Above in the promo photos we can see Amanda holding on the new lipstick which has a classy rose gold lip case with gold accents. It looks very elegant I must say, but then again I always love this packaging.
While I’m not excited at all about Lancome Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection, I do have high hopes for this new lipstick line. There’s not much information to go on at this time but I’ll be updating this post as soon as I’ll see the entire collection. I’m super curious about the lip colors and I’m hoping Lancome has thought of all the shades. 🙂
I’ve posted more photos on Instagram where you can have a better view at the new red shade of Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte lipstick.
