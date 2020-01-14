Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

UPDATE: 14 January 2020

Guerlain Chamade (164) Rouge Automatique was sitting in my makeup drawer since last year and I have to admit I totally forgot about it until earlier this year when I discussed Guerlain brand in detail with a friend.

I’ve been wearing this shade for the past few weeks on different occasions and now I can give you a detailed review. Anyone who has already used a Guerlain Rouge Automatique lipstick knows it’s a precious gem and glamorous as a stiletto.

WHERE TO BUY



U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Chamade (164) Rouge Automatique Lipstick ($37.00/ 186.00 Ron for 0.12 oz) is a medium pink-coral with a luminous finish. The color is easy on the eye and complements fair and light complexions as well so I was happy to see it didn’t look to harsh on me.

The texture is absolutely amazing, creamy without begin slippery or sticky, it glides easily and evenly across the lips while it feels lightweight. You will get the maximum color coverage in only one swipe but I don’t say it’s totally opaque. There’s a sort of translucency to this shade that gives a really beautiful shiny glow and that fresh look.

It feels smooth and moisturizes the lips and even after a couple of hours wear I didn’t feel my lips dry in any way. I got six hours wear from this formula before I needed to reapply the color and even then it was not completely wore off of my lips.

Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick is a gorgeous elegant shade day or night time appropriate that will look great on every skin tone from fair to light or medium and dark.

The packaging is what makes this lipstick elegant and glamorous as it comes in a golden square case that you’ll have to slide down so the lid can pull down and the product may be pushed out.

I tested the durability of this mechanism by playing with it for a couple of days, sliding it down and it worked perfectly. You won’t have to worry that will open in your bag as it needs quite the pressure and push to open it.

Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick Swatch

Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick Lip Swatches

This is how the color looks applied in only one layer. You can notice the subtle and fresh sheen which really warms up the entire look of my complexion.

Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick Lip Swatches

Guerlain Chamade Rouge Automatique Lipstick Makeup Look

Here’s a recent makeup look that I worn for get together with friends in December 2020. Yes I still love and wear this lipstick nowadays! I’ve repurchased it of course as I do have some Guerlain favorite shades.

If you are curious about my eye makeup, I’m wearing a combination between Chanel Warm Memories Eyeshadow Quad (Spring 2020 release) and Tati Beauty Texture Neutrals Eyeshadow Palette (upcoming review).