Pat McGrath Celestial Divinity Holiday 2020 Collection

by Tavia
Finally the Pat McGrath Celestial Divinity Holiday 2020 Collection has been revealed! My thoughts on this collection? I’ve already shared much more than that on my Patreon page the other day. Do take a look and join the discussion for this Pat McGrath Holiday makeup collection.

Pat McGrath Celestial Divinity Collection

AVAILABILITY

U.S / UK / International – 25 September at Pat McGrath, SEPHORA, Selfridges

 

HAUTE FOR THE HOLIDAYS ⚡⚡⚡ Introducing the Celestial Divinity Collection, an alluring array of decadent makeup masterpieces iconically encased in Limited Edition filigree packaging. This glamorous grouping stars: the first-ever MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL DIVINITY Eye Palette, with 18 stellar space-inspired shades for unlimited aliengelic looks; Celestial Divinity Luxe Quads in ‘INTERSTELLAR ICONS,’ ‘RISQUÉ ROSE’ and ‘FLEUR FANTASIA’; Celestial Divinity MatteTrance Lipsticks in shades ‘AMOUR’ and ‘DIVINE ROMANCE,’ featuring Limited Edition gilded packaging; Celestial Divinity Pavé MatteTrance Lipsticks in ‘OMI’ and ‘ELSON, with bullets adorned with a crystal pavé heart; and Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter in shade ‘CHAMPAGNE GOLD’.

Celestial Divinity MTHRSHP Mega Eye Palette – Limited Edition

The first-ever MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL DIVINITY Eye Palette, with 18 stellar space-inspired shades for unlimited aliengelic looks. Includes six new shades and 12 repromoted shades (from the Star Wars MTHRSHP palettes).

I’m skipping on this palette since I have bought and reviewed her 6 pan Star Wars MTHRSHP palettes. Check out the review with live swatches and makeup looks:

Celestial Divinity Luxe Eye Quad – Limited Edition

  • Risque Rose – Darker pink/rose
  • Fleur Fantasia – Peach & pink
  • Interstellar Icons – Blue & bronze

MatteTrance Lipstick – Limited Edition – $38.00

  • Amour (New)
  • Divine Romance (New)
  • Elson (Special Packaging)
  • Omi (Special Packaging)

Sublime Skin Highlighter – Limited Edition

  • Champagne Gold – Gold

For me this collection is pretty easy, despite the multitude of products. I’m going to pick up the highlighter which looks very similar to Estee Lauder Summer Bronze Goddess Highlighter Collection. Tell me if I’m wrong but I did get those vibes in a different color.

1 comment

Steph September 21, 2020 - 1:48 pm

I wasn’t feeling this collection until I clicked on your review for the dark galaxy palette. WOW those shades look STUNNING on you! I missed that collection so I’m not writing the palette off, but it’ll depend on price. I don’t think it looks very luxe and it doesn’t seem as though it has her “special shades” so if the price is as crazy high as I’m expecting I’ll have to pass. But you sure made me tempted with your great looks from the original Star Wars palettes!

Reply

