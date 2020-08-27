Hello beauties!

We are almost a month away from the release of Chanel Les Chaines D’Or de Chanel Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. The information was released about two weeks ago and we were lucky enough to see some swatches here and there as well. I also posted about this Chanel Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection on my Patreon Page so do check it out because it’s exclusive content that I’m not sharing here.

U.S. / International Launch Date – October 2020 at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Chanel Les Chaines D’Or de Chanel Holiday 2020

Power radiance and elegance. For this new Holiday collection Lucia Pica is pursuing her modern take on Chanel’s heritage by refreshing one of Gabrielle Chanel’s stylist vocabulary essential, the gold chain.

As to be expected every product in here will be limited edition with a special packaging. We have 4 Mono Eyeshadows, four lipsticks and a new Illuminating Powder.

Les Chaines de Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder – Limited Edition – $70.00

There’s not much information on this product. If we are to judge by the name it’s definitely a blush and the shade is like a coppery metallic pink. Angela van Rose has shown a swatch of this Chanel Illuminating Blush on her Youtube channel so make sure to check it out.

Le Vernis – Limited Edition

773

Ombre Premiere Mono Eyeshadow – Limited Edition – $36.00

925 Or Antique

926 Or Blanc

927 Cuivre Rose

928 Cuir Brun

Rouge Allure – $38.00

107 Or Beige

117 Or Cuivre

127 Rouge D’Or

137 Pourpre D’Or

What would you pick up from this collection? I’m tempted to try the Illuminating Blush and some of the eyeshadows just for review purposes. I’ll be honest from the beginning as personally I don’t like to have mono eyeshadows in my collection so I’ll just buy some of the shades for review purposes.