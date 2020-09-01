Home Beauty MAC x Rosalía Viva Glam 26 Lipstick for Fall 2020
MAC x Rosalía Viva Glam 26 Lipstick for Fall 2020

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

I posted photos of MAC x Rosalía Viva Glam 26 Lipstick for Fall 2020 on my Instagram two days ago but you all know what happen. I was asked to remove my post even though the news was accessible to whoever had 5 seconds to spare on a Google search. The lipstick was posted even on MAC South Africa website but still apparently MAC had an embargo. Anyway let’s move on as I don’t want to ruin my excitement for this launch.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at MAC Cosmetics | Ships on 25 September 2020

 

MAC x Rosalía Viva Glam 26 Lipstick for Fall 2020

International icon Rosalía stars as the new face of M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM – debuting an all-new, limited-edition shade to celebrate 26 years of giving back 100%. See how VG26 looks on you – before it makes it’s global debut – with our new virtual try-on. Or pre-order this fiery red favourite of our newest M·A·Ctivist now. It’s a guaranteed sellout!

When you buy any VIVA GLAM Lipstick, you’re donating 100% of the selling price to local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.00

  • Viva Glam 26 Bright orangey red (Matte)

