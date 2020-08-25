Hello beauties!

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Moisturizing Foundation SPF 25 comes to Chanel boutiques in the beginning of September. Well, some Chanel lovers have already got their hands on this new foundation as pre-sale or samples from their local Chanel boutiques.

U.S. / Europe Launch Date – 1 September 2020 at Chanel.com | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Moisturizing Foundation

I don’t have experience with Chanel foundations because to be honest I think I tried 2-3 samples and that’s it. So I won’t be able to make a review and comparison especially with the previous formula. If you’ll buy this foundation in Europe you may found it another a different name of Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear (30 ml / 1 fl oz).

This new foundation is like a base make-up, so light that you won’t even feel like you are applying a foundation. There are those who tried it already and said it’s true. The formula is so smooth, thin and liquidy that looks very natural on the skin while the skin is a semi-matte. Well I guess this is a strong proof that it provides a sheer, natural coverage (buildable to medium according to some) but if you are a full coverage queen then you can easily skip it.

From the description, this foundation to me seems very suitable for Summer and I would have probably considered buying it if the launch was at the end of Spring. Apparently even if you’ll apply a second layer, the foundation won’t look thick, on the contrary is like adding a thin veil so this makes me think is not really even medium coverage.

It gives skin a fresh, healthy look which definitely sounds like an everyday wear foundation for anyone who likes a natural coverage. The color range is limited to 8 shades but I hope this is just for Asia and not worldwide.

The foundation contains a clever pigment that reflects only bright light while penetrating only red light.The pigment fills the inside with a brilliant radiance of light and gives a radiant and healthy skin. Sounds good to me!



Relieves any worries about your skin, as it will glide on smoothly over any skin irregularities (textured skin) given an even color and will look very smooth. It is a long lasting foundation, promising to stay put for 12 hours. It has moisturizing properties that will protect skin from drying so I’m really curious how it behaves on oily and combination skin types.

There are more newness coming up from Chanel in the upcoming weeks. Angela van Rose already reviewed the new Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Prive Night Fragrance. This is the first fragrance, created to be worn not in the evening but before going to bed. 🙂 Angela posted even the new Chanel Skincare products that are available online now.

Last but not least we have the New Chanel Ultra Le Teint Ultrawear All-Day Comfort Flawless Finish Compact Foundation ($60.00 in 32 shades) that just launched. During the hot Summer months I’ve always felt more comfortable wearing a compact foundation, especially in a humid climate. One of my favorite was Guerlain Parure Gold Compact Foundation (review) but this year I was mostly barefaced and only did my eye makeup.

