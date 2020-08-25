Hello sweeties!

I’m bringing you a first look at YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection along with a wide variations of Gift Sets. While YSL Holiday 2020 makeup collection launches in October, the sets will drop later on in November and December and from what I know at this point they can be sold exclusively online.

Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at YSL Beauty | Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

YSL Couture Face & Eye Palette – Limited Edition

Powerful and gorgeous palette like a clutch bag, with a packaging that’s excited only to look at. The crimson glitter leopard motif and the gold Cassandra logo really make this palette fit to be in a Dress Me Wild collection.



This time we are not talking about a 10 pan palette like we did back in the Spring when YSL released its Paris and Marrakesh palettes. Our new YSL Holiday 2020 Couture Palette features 4 eyeshadows, 4 blushers and 2 highlighters. Well this is indeed a multi-use palette indeed.

Mini Collector Cushion – Limited Edition

A medium-sized cushion is born from YSL’s No.1 foundation. With a dazzling highlighter shade you’ll shine at every party.

Touche Eclat Radiant – Limited Edition

The famous radiant touch from Touche Eclat that gives your face sparkle and transparency like you’ve been touched by a magic wand, comes now in a limited edition packaging. Honestly I can’t remember how many limited editions of this famous product were released over the years. 🙂

Rouge Volupte Shine – Limited Edition

SHADES:

No139

No140

No141

No142

Rouge Pur Couture Collector – Limited Edition

SHADES:

No1

No83

No135

No137

Joining the collection there’s the YSL Holiday 2020 Advent Calendar which contains popular YSL products in mini size that can be offered as a gift. Enjoy the 24 day countdown to Christmas with this fun YSL gift box.

YSL Icon Lips Set – Limited Edition

A luxurious limited set with two mini-size YSL icon lips in a gorgeous leopard BOX. A size that is convenient to carry around. With an exquisite red shade, gives an overwhelming presence even at parties. This may be an online exclusive and will launch in the beginning of November.



Set contains:

No.12 Mini Volupte Shine Mini Size

No.45 Mini Volupte Shine Mini Size

No.1 Le Rouge Mini Rouge Pur Couture

No.52 Rouge Rose Mini Rouge Pur Couture

YSL Holiday 2020 Mon Paris Set – Limited Edition

In a gorgeous box designed with the YSL Cassandra logo in black and red leopard print, the fragrance Mon Paris Parfum that expresses the power of romance comes in a coffret with popular YSL makeup items. This is a limited edition release available at official online boutiques from 6 November.

Set contains:

Mon Paris Eau de Parfum 50 ml

Mini Mascara The Curler (2ml)

No.49 Rouge Volupte Shine in a fashionista pink color