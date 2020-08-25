Home Beauty YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection & Sets
YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection & Sets

by Tavia
Hello sweeties!

I’m bringing you a first look at YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection along with a wide variations of Gift Sets. While YSL Holiday 2020 makeup collection launches in October, the sets will drop later on in November and December and from what I know at this point they can be sold exclusively online. YSL Couture Face Eye Palette Holiday 2020

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 23 October 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – October 2020 at YSL Beauty | Escentual, Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Harrods

 

YSL Dress Me Wild Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

YSL Couture Face & Eye Palette – Limited Edition

Powerful and gorgeous palette like a clutch bag, with a packaging that’s excited only to look at. The crimson glitter leopard motif and the gold Cassandra logo really make this palette fit to be in a Dress Me Wild collection.

This time we are not talking about a 10 pan palette like we did back in the Spring when YSL released its Paris and Marrakesh palettes. Our new YSL Holiday 2020 Couture Palette features 4 eyeshadows, 4 blushers and 2 highlighters. Well this is indeed a multi-use palette indeed.

You can see a close-up of this palette and some other YSL Holiday 2020 makeup products on my Instagram. 🙂

Mini Collector Cushion – Limited Edition

A medium-sized cushion is born from YSL’s No.1 foundation. With a dazzling highlighter shade you’ll shine at every party.

YSL Cushion Highlighter

Touche Eclat Radiant – Limited Edition

The famous radiant touch from Touche Eclat that gives your face sparkle and transparency like you’ve been touched by a magic wand, comes now in a limited edition packaging. Honestly I can’t remember how many limited editions of this famous product were released over the years. 🙂

Rouge Volupte Shine – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • No139
  • No140
  • No141
  • No142

RELATED: YSL The Slim Wild Collectors for Fall 2020

Rouge Pur Couture Collector – Limited Edition

SHADES:

  • No1
  • No83
  • No135
  • No137

RELATED: YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’N Shine Lipsticks Review, Lip Swatches

YSL Holiday 2020 Lipsticks

Joining the collection there’s the YSL Holiday 2020 Advent Calendar which contains popular YSL products in mini size that can be offered as a gift. Enjoy the 24 day countdown to Christmas with this fun YSL gift box.

YSL Advent Calendar

 YSL Icon Lips Set – Limited Edition

A luxurious limited set with two mini-size YSL icon lips in a gorgeous leopard BOX. A size that is convenient to carry around. With an exquisite red shade, gives an overwhelming presence even at parties. This may be an online exclusive and will launch in the beginning of November.

Set contains:

  • No.12 Mini Volupte Shine Mini Size
  • No.45 Mini Volupte Shine Mini Size
  • No.1 Le Rouge Mini Rouge Pur Couture
  • No.52 Rouge Rose Mini Rouge Pur Couture

YSL Icon Lips Set

YSL Holiday 2020 Mon Paris Set – Limited Edition

In a gorgeous box designed with the YSL Cassandra logo in black and red leopard print, the fragrance Mon Paris Parfum that expresses the power of romance comes in a coffret with popular YSL makeup items. This is a limited edition release available at official online boutiques from 6 November.

Set contains:

  • Mon Paris Eau de Parfum 50 ml
  • Mini Mascara The Curler (2ml)
  • No.49 Rouge Volupte Shine in a fashionista pink color

YSL Mon Paris Set

SHOP THE POST

