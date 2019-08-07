Hello beauties!

Chanel Gabrielle Hair Mist launches in September as an addition to the Gabrielle Chanel collection.

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – 6 September 2019 at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Gabrielle Hair Mist

Chanel Gabrielle Hair Mist comes in a 40 ml bottle and is ideal for those who want to wear a lighter version of Chanel Gabrielle eau de parfum.

By spraying Chanel Gabrielle Hair Mist onto your hair, you’ll get not only a gentle fragrance but you’ll also add gloss to your hair.

RELATED: Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion & Rouge Allure Ink Metallic Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Gabrielle Chanel will be available as 20 ml Eau de Parfum refills. By twisting the package, the spray appears and you can spray the scent quickly with a smart gesture.

Inspired by the very essence of Gabrielle’s radiance, the fragrance shines with intensity, inviting all women reveal their true selves, to follow their instincts by expressing their freedom and speaking their mind. The voluptuous scent works its magic to reveal each individual identity.