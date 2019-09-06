Hello lovelies!

Another piece of NARS Holiday 2019 Collection is being revealed. NARS Queen of the Night Eyeshadow Palette was created in collaboration with Sussane Bartsch, who is known as the Queen of the Night for all things extravagant in nightlife.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at NARS

NARS Queen of the Night Eyeshadow Palette for Holiday 2019

Lights off. Color on. The night is yours. Make the guest list with a limited-edition eyeshadow palette of 12 dramatic shades inspired by the after-dark escapades of nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch. Pop with provocative pinks. Set sparks off with silvery sheen. Embrace your dark side with sultry smolder in deep blue and glistening black.

A rare combination of high-pigment with high-shine, ultrafine blends of shimmer, glitter, and pearl reflect light for eye-catching effects. Glides on smoothly and evenly. Layers and intensifies. Lasts through the night. Electric. Eccentric. An ecstasy of color and ultra-fine shimmer. When night falls, anything goes.

Top Row Shades (left to right):

GUYS (shimmering iridescent sapphire)

NOCTURNAL (cobalt with teal glitter)

NO COVER (glittering peridot)

NY NY (silver glitter)

Middle Row Shades (left to right):

ROXY (glittering aquamarine)

SOIREE (shimmering charcoal)

TRANCE (metallic paprika)

EXTRAVAGANZA (glittering bright gold)

Bottom Row Shades (left to right):

FLAUNT (shimmering amethyst)

DOLLS (shimmering cool pink)

COPA (white with purple shimmer)

CAGE DANCER (lavender glitter)