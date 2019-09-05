Hello lovelies!

You can get your hands on the new NARS Free Lover Cheek Palette now at Sephora. This is the first product of NARS Holiday 2019 makeup collection that we are seeing as a preview thanks to Sephora Holiday Rouge sale.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

NARS Free Lover Cheek Palette for Holiday 2019

NARS Free Lover Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00 ($147.00 Value)

Style your cheeks with six shades in buildable, bright pops and golden tones featuring multi-dimensional finishes. Glow with iconic blush and add natural-looking sheen with the limited-edition highlighting powder—all-in-one covetable palette. Micronized powder ensures a soft, blendable application. Even the lightest application delivers a healthy, natural-looking flush of color.

Final Cut – Peach coral

– Peach coral Amour – Matte rose pink

– Matte rose pink Luster – Sheer golden apricot

– Sheer golden apricot Crave – Matte bright coral

– Matte bright coral Loves Me – Strawberry pink with golden shimmer

– Strawberry pink with golden shimmer Disco Nights – Opal