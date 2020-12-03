Hello lovelies!

The new Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 created by Lucia Pica, global creative makeup and color director, was inspired by the beauty of flowers such as camellia, peony and iris. The collection consists of warm shades, just like the one they did for Fall 2020 and I was really hoping to see something different this time.

U.S. / International – beginning of January 2021 at CHANEL (probably first at boutiques) | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods | Japan Launch Date – 8 January 2021

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 Collection

Blush and Highlighter Duo – Limited Edition

This highlighter and blush gives a three dimension look to a cheerful complexion and a delicate sparkle. I have posted swatches of this duo on Instagram. Do have a look and see if this will work for your skin color.

Le Quatre Ombre Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

368 Golden Meadow is a combination of rose peach, brown rose, rosy gold and copper terracotta.

is a combination of rose peach, brown rose, rosy gold and copper terracotta. 372 Bouquet Umbrella features gold copper, ivory, pink copper and terracotta shades.

It comes in a new and limited edition No.120 metallic copper brown shade.

We will have only 2 shades:

No.134 Eclogion

No.136 Vivion Noir

No.77 Dark Blossom

No.883

No.885

No.887