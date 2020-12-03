Home Beauty Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 Collection
Hello lovelies!

The new Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 created by Lucia Pica, global creative makeup and color director, was inspired by the beauty of flowers such as camellia, peony and iris. The collection consists of warm shades, just like the one they did for Fall 2020 and I was really hoping to see something different this time.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 Collection

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / International – beginning of January 2021 at CHANEL (probably first at boutiques) | next at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods | Japan Launch Date – 8 January 2021

 

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Spring 2021 Collection

Blush and Highlighter Duo – Limited Edition

This highlighter and blush gives a three dimension look to a cheerful complexion and a delicate sparkle. I have posted swatches of this duo on Instagram. Do have a look and see if this will work for your skin color.

Chanel Blush and Highlighter Duo

Le Quatre Ombre Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • 368 Golden Meadow is a combination of rose peach, brown rose, rosy gold and copper terracotta.
  • 372 Bouquet Umbrella features gold copper, ivory, pink copper and terracotta shades.

Chanel Fleurs de Printemps Collection

Le Volume de Chanel Mascara – Limited Edition

It comes in a new and limited edition No.120 metallic copper brown shade.

Rouge Allure Velvet Extreme

We will have only 2 shades:

  • No.134 Eclogion
  • No.136 Vivion Noir

Lacquer Rouge – Limited Edition

  • No.77 Dark Blossom

Chanel Spring 2021 Lipsticks

Le Vernis – Limited Edition

  • No.883
  • No.885
  • No.887

Chanel Le Vernis

