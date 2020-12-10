Home Beauty NARS Claudette Collection for Spring 2021
NARS Claudette Collection for Spring 2021

by Tavia
Hello lovelies!

NARS Claudette Collection is a new Spring 2021 release that I talked about on Patreon a while back. It will be a capsule collection with two of the products launching next week. We’ll get an eyeshadow palette and a blush duo.

U.S. Launch Date – 17 December 2021 at SAKS

 

NARS Claudette Collection for Spring 2021

Claudette St. Germain des Près Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00

A limited edition eyeshadow palette featuring six warm, neutral shades in matte, satin, and shimmer finishes.

  • Envie (Shimmer)
  • Joie (Shimmer)
  • Rue de Tournon (Shimmer)
  • L’Ephemere (Matte)
  • Nostalgie (Matte)
  • Liberation (Matte)

Here we can look at some promo swatches!

Claudette Blush Cheek Duo – Limited Edition – $45.00

A limited edition duo of sophisticated matte Blush shades for a natural-looking rush of color.

  • Croisette
  • Ninotchka

You should check my Instagram as I posted some real photos of this blush duo. It may give you a better idea of how it looks apart from the promo photos. 🙂

