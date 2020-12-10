Hello lovelies!

NARS Claudette Collection is a new Spring 2021 release that I talked about on Patreon a while back. It will be a capsule collection with two of the products launching next week. We’ll get an eyeshadow palette and a blush duo.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will get access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases way in advance. All Patrons will have priority on blog sales for which I’m offering special prices!



U.S. Launch Date – 17 December 2021 at SAKS

NARS Claudette Collection for Spring 2021

Claudette St. Germain des Près Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 A limited edition eyeshadow palette featuring six warm, neutral shades in matte, satin, and shimmer finishes. Envie (Shimmer)

Joie (Shimmer)

Rue de Tournon (Shimmer)

L’Ephemere (Matte)

Nostalgie (Matte)

Liberation (Matte) Here we can look at some promo swatches!

Claudette Blush Cheek Duo – Limited Edition – $45.00 A limited edition duo of sophisticated matte Blush shades for a natural-looking rush of color. Croisette

Ninotchka You should check my Instagram as I posted some real photos of this blush duo. It may give you a better idea of how it looks apart from the promo photos. 🙂