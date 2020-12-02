Home Beauty Givenchy L’Heure Rose Spring 2021 Collection
Givenchy L’Heure Rose Spring 2021 Collection

by Tavia
Givenchy L’Heure Rose Spring 2021 Collection is inspired by the dawn sky and pretty cherry blossoms so the entire color story is created around this. Launching on 3 January in Japan the collection will later arrive Internationally in U.S. and Europe.

Givenchy L'Heure Rose Collection

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2021 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, SAKS, Selfridges, Harrods

 

Givenchy L’Heure Rose Spring 2021 Collection

Givenchy Le 9 de Givenchy Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

The color story captures the moment of dawn when the sun slowly rises in the night skin. The color of the sky changing into dark blue and the pretty cherry blossoms that bloom under the clear sky. From what I understand this palette can be a Japan exclusive release but I really hope we see it as well.

Givenchy Le 9 de Givenchy Eyeshadow

Le 9 de Givenchy comes in nine colors and four textures: matte, satin, glitter and metallic. The new No.06 palette has the color story of a pretty cherry blossom with gentle pinks that add a soft color.

Givenchy Le 9 de Givenchy Eyeshadow No.6

Rouge Interdit Lipstick – Limited Edition – $34.00

  • No.01 Frozen Blue – clear sky blue

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Blue

Let’s take a look at the lip swatch, shall we! 🙂

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Sky Blue Swatch

Gloss Interdit – Limited Edition – $30.00

These new limited edition lip shades change color depending on the pH of your lips. Each color will be unique!

Givenchy Spring Gloss Interdit

SHADES:

  • No.25 Purple Addiction: Purple pink like the sky at sunrise. It changes color in response to pH and turns into your own fresh pink.
  • No.26 Magnetic Blue: Cobalt blue with a transparent feeling like the sky at dawn. It changes color in response to pH and turns into your own rose pink.

Here we have some lip swatches to demonstrate the effect of the new Givenchy Gloss Interdit shades.

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Swatches

