YSL Le Look Radical Summer 2020 Collection brings back the famous Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Radical this time in a new packaging along with Satin Crush eyeshadows. Keep reading to find out more!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Douglas.de | soon at YSL Beauty | Now available in France

YSL Le Look Radical Summer 2020 Collection

Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Radical – €34.50

For over 15 years, False Eyelash Effect Volume Mascara has remained the benchmark for volume mascaras all over the world. Often copied, never equaled, it is recognized for its intense volume, always flawless day after day, combined with a care formula to nourish the eyelashes. Discover the No.1 of mascaras in its radical version, Radical False Eyelash Effect Mascara.

SHADE:

1 Black Over Black

Extreme volume and spectacular black intensity.



90% of women saw an intense makeup result



85% of women saw intense volume

93% of women saw an intense black color on the eyelashes

Satin Crush Eyeshadow – €33.00

The new mono eyeshadows Satin Crush have a satin finish and a vibrant color. Addictive and obsessive, the silky texture of the mono Satin Crush is available in natural and satin shades to dare a couture look.

In a single gesture, an application with high pigmentation allows a bright make-up. Pure colors combined with satin pigments which allow an adjustable intensity according to the desired look. A soft and silky texture easy to apply.

SHADES:

1 Scandalous Beige

2 Excessive Brown

3 Indecent Nude

4 Extreme Copper

5 Radical Rust

6 Transgressive Taupe