I’ve repurchased Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector for the second time in early January so I think is only right to give it a proper review. Back then I was going on holiday and I needed a mini size Vit C serum to pack and knowing my previous experience with Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector from over a year ago, it really seemed the best re-purchase choice. 🙂

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector Review

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector (10 ml /0.34 fl oz is $28.50 / £21.00) is a pure and powerful formula that combines 15% pure Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for brighter skin that feels firmer. The 11 ingredient formula is paraben-free and fragrance-free. LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector is a derm grade treatment yet at an accessible price making it the perfect addition to your anti-aging routine.

If you are traveling or you want to test this product and see if it’s good for your skin before investing in a full size, then the travel size 10 ml bottle is really a good investment. With this in mind, I purchased the product for the first time over a year ago and then again back in January when I had to travel for 3 weeks and didn’t want to pack a full Vit C serum with me.

The packaging is quite cute in the mini size format with a dropper included that gives you more than enough quantity of product for one use. Coming in a mini size bottle has its advantage because you’ll get to finish the product before Vitamin C goes bad.

Active Ingredients

I’m going to give you a quick scoop into the 3 most important active ingredients of Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector. Take a look at the ingredient list and the order they are placed and let’s get started.

Ingredients: Aqua/ Water, Ascorbic Acid, Alcohol Denat., Dipropylene Glycol, Glycerin, Laureth-23, Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Pinus Pinaster Bark/ Bud Extract

ASCORBIC ACID

Vitamin C is one of the best 5 antiaging ingredients that you want to include in your skincare routine. It also comes in many forms but LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector uses Ascorbic Acid, which is the purest form of Vit C. The good thing about this is that Ascorbic Acid is the most effective form of Vitamin C so you’ll see better results and much faster.

The unpleasant news is that Ascorbic Acid is unstable and irritating. Vichy put it in this small bottle so you’ll have time to finish the product before it goes bad. If you have sensitive skin (which I do) 15% Ascorbic Acid may just be too irritating for you, at least in the beginning. I know it was for me when I first tried it and that’s why I turned to derivative for a while and used Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum (review, photos).

I used Vitamin C derivatives for a while until I knew my skin was ready to take on the Ascoribic Acid… it may not work for everyone though. You can keep using Vitamin C derivative but you’re compromising on effectiveness… they work, just not as well.

Let’s get back to the benefits of Vitamin C

Fights free radicals that cause premature wrinkles

Boots the production of collagen, the protein that keeps skin firm and elastic

Diminishes dark spots, discoloration and brightens the complexion making it look fresh and youthfull

Enhances sun protection, especially when used with Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid

ALCOHOL DENAT

You may find this ingredient quite often in skincare products, because it helps other ingredients – like Vitamin C – to penetrate the skin better so it will work more efficiently and deliver a better result.

One of the drawbacks that we all know is that alcohol can be drying and irritating for the skin. While we can fix the first problem by using a good moisturizer afterwards, those with sensitive skin may sense its effects. I personally didn’t have any problems while using this product, that’s why I re-purchase it when I needed it again. But if you are super sensitive and you sense some irritations than you can blame Alcohol Denat for it.

HYALURONIC ACID

It goes by the name of moisture magnet as it attracts moisture from the air and places it on your skin, giving you a plumping and soothing sensation while it hydrates it from within. We all need that moisture for a beautiful radiance and healthy looking skin.

For this serum, Vichy used the hydrolyzed form which means that hyaluronic acid is broken into smaller bits. The downsize… it’s slightly less effective.

I wouldn’t compare Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Skin Brightening Corrector with other hyaluronic acid serums, because it won’t be enough on its own, but for my combination skin care it did a great job. If you have dry skin than you should not skin the extra step in your skincare routine and apply a Hyaluronic Acid serum afterwards.

One of my all time favorites is NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex Is a Skin Hero (review) that is a skincare hero. It saved my skin within days even after I had a bad experience at a hair salon and not only my hair got burnt but my face as well. I know it may sound tragic but I went home with a bad rash all over my face and itching sensation, while my skin felt so dehydrated.

Personal Use & Thoughts

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Skin Brightening Corrector has a slightly yellow color which reflects the color of the ingredients. The texture is very light and liquidy and it runs down my face quite fast. The best way to apply it is to put 3-4 drops in your hand and then gently massage it onto your skin. It will be absorbed instantly without leaving a greasy film or any shine.

When I did try to apply it directly on my face, because the texture is so liquidy and runny, I had to work out the product quite fast into my skin. 🙂

For my combination skin type is hydrating enough but I’m pretty sure that dry skin types won’t feel the same way so take an extra step and apply a hydrating serum. If your skin is oily or combination you will see more of a benefit in this area.

The important thing is that it does everything a Vitamin C serum is supposed to do. In the first days of use I noticed my skin was so much brighter and younger looking. I’m definitely recommending this product to anyone who has tired, dull skin.

By using it on a regular basis, Vitamin C will keep your skin looking younger, prevent wrinkles and slow down sagginess. I like to apply it only during my morning routine but I do reach for this serum in the evening sometimes why I sense that my skin needs it.

For me this Vitamin C serum was a great product in time of need and I managed to finish it during my holiday by sharing it with my boyfriend as well. 🙂 If you want to supercharge it even more, then make sure to add a moisturizer or ferulic acid.

Do let me know what are your thoughts once you’ve tried this product! 🙂

