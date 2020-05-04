Hello lovelies!

Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection is ready for Pre-Order now on the official website and it will arrive soon at major retailers. The new Chantecaille Summer 2020 makeup line features two Duo Highlighter Blushes along with four lip colors.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Chantecaille | May 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods Harvey Nichols, Space NK, Net a Porter

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo – $84.00

The ideal flush of radiant color paired with a flattering lustrous highlighter. Incredibly smoothing and creamy, this hydrating powder duo gives the cheek a sculpted effect with a pop of on-trend color. The complementary highlighter adds a flattering gleam to the high points of the face. This limited-edition highlighter supports WildAid and its mission to reduce global consumption of wildlife products, including manta rays.

SHADES:

CORAL : Highlight: Soft peachy champagne / Blush: Burnished Apricot

: Highlight: Soft peachy champagne / Blush: Burnished Apricot ROSE: Highlight: A pale gold / Blush: Wearable vivid pink

RELATED: Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Review, Swatch, Makeup Look

Lip Tint Hydrating Balm – Limited Edition – $34.00

The perfect no-makeup makeup lip balm: We’ve paired sheer, lightweight hydration and subtle lip-enhancing color in a chic slim swivel pen. Twist up to nourish and hydrate lips with rose fruit extract, which gives the lips instant comfort and smooth, gliding moisture plus a pop of glossy shine.

SHADES:

MADEIRA – a sheer red

– a sheer red CALENDULA – a sheer orange

– a sheer orange BEACH ROSE – sheer pink

– sheer pink VERBENA – sheer plum