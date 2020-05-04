Home Beauty Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

May 4, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection is ready for Pre-Order now on the official website and it will arrive soon at major retailers. The new Chantecaille Summer 2020 makeup line features two Duo Highlighter Blushes along with four lip colors.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Chantecaille | May 2020 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods Harvey Nichols, Space NK, Net a Porter

 

Chantecaille Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

Radiance Chic Cheek and Highlighter Duo – $84.00

The ideal flush of radiant color paired with a flattering lustrous highlighter. Incredibly smoothing and creamy, this hydrating powder duo gives the cheek a sculpted effect with a pop of on-trend color. The complementary highlighter adds a flattering gleam to the high points of the face. This limited-edition highlighter supports WildAid and its mission to reduce global consumption of wildlife products, including manta rays.

SHADES:

  • CORAL: Highlight: Soft peachy champagne / Blush: Burnished Apricot
  • ROSE: Highlight: A pale gold / Blush: Wearable vivid pink 

RELATED: Chantecaille Perfect Blur Finishing Powder Review, Swatch, Makeup Look

Lip Tint Hydrating Balm – Limited Edition – $34.00

The perfect no-makeup makeup lip balm: We’ve paired sheer, lightweight hydration and subtle lip-enhancing color in a chic slim swivel pen. Twist up to nourish and hydrate lips with rose fruit extract, which gives the lips instant comfort and smooth, gliding moisture plus a pop of glossy shine. 

SHADES:

  • MADEIRA – a sheer red
  • CALENDULA – a sheer orange
  • BEACH ROSE – sheer pink
  • VERBENA – sheer plum

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Salvatore Ferragamo Holiday 2014 Collection

August 1, 2014

Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

July 31, 2019

Chanel Rouge Noir Holiday 2015 Collection

September 23, 2015

Max Factor Wild Shadow Pot in Turquoise Fury...

September 5, 2013

Orly Melt Your Popsicle Nail Polish for Summer...

May 18, 2012

Bobbi Brown Capri Spring 2018 Collection

December 8, 2017

Gucci Spring 2016 Makeup Collection

February 1, 2016

NARS Spring 2016 Makeup Collection

December 19, 2015

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Diamonds Lipsticks SHOP NOW

July 18, 2019

MustaeV Baby Pink Loose Powder & Light Coral...

June 29, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.