For Chinese Valentine’s Day Tom Ford Beauty launches this limited edition Tom Ford Metallique Lipstick Set. The packaging got my attention straight away as it matches the bottle of Tom Ford Metallique fragrance.

Asia Launch Date – available for Chinese Valentine's Day | International – TBA

Tom Ford Metallique Lipstick Set Fall 2020

For Tom Ford beauty lovers and collectors this set will be a hard one to say no, even though the lipstick shades are available in the standard packaging. Although I like the packaging and find it super stylish, I’ll pass on this set even if it will be released internationally. The shades are not my speed so for me it’s an easy pass.

SHADES:

03 Casablanca

69 Night Mauve

80 Impassioned

I actually swatched Tom Ford Night Mauve Lipstick back in January when I was in Singapore and saw it available in a limited edition golden case. Take a look at my Instagram photos and make sure to swipe left for the swatch.

This is not the only new limited edition lipstick set that Tom Ford is launching. A while back I posted a first look at Tom Ford Gold Lip Color Satin Matte Lipstick set. In here we have another new limited edition packaging while the 3 shades are part of the permanent collection.

SHADES:

11:11

La Woman

Narcissique