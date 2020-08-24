Hello lovelies!

Chantecaille Safari Fall 2020 Collection has already dropped on their website and at some retailers since last week but it’s sold out in most places. It will be fully launched everywhere soon and restocked at some retailers so keep your eye out of these items.

U.S. / International Launch Date – Now at Net-a-Porter | soon at at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods Harvey Nichols, Space NK

Chantecaille Safari Fall 2020 Collection

This elegant elephant-inspired trio of safari shades was created to celebrate and support Chantecaille’s most iconic animal. Sylvie and her daughter Olivia chose a color palette that reflected the African landscape at sunset and the soft taupe tones of an elephant’s hide. These highly-wearable suede-textured neutral Eye Shine shades were chosen to complement all skin tones and give a natural, defined look to the eyes.

Each shade is embossed with an elephant and embellished with a shimmering tonal overspray. The collection supports our longtime partner Space for Giants, a conservation nonprofit that protects elephants in their habitat and the communities that surround them across Africa.

SHADES:

Selenkey – Burnished gold



– Burnished gold Red Earth – Strong copper



– Strong copper Nanu – Soft taupe

Intensely hydrating and luminous, Lip Veil is enriched with sustainable, FairWild-certified organic Baobab oil to leave lips luxuriously soft and smooth. We created Lip Veil to support Space For Giants and their vital work protecting Africa’s elephants and the landscapes they depend on.

SHADES:

Plumeria – Pale, cool plum

– Pale, cool plum Tamarind – Warm cinnamon brown

– Warm cinnamon brown Acacia – Tawny rose