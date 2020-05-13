Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello beauties!

I received Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick a while back as a gift from a friend who attend the launch of Ted Baker makeup collection back in January when I was in holiday.

Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick Product Disclosure

I want to point out that my friend PAID a ticket in order to attend this event where Ted Baker was launching its first makeup line. This Satin Lipstick was the only gift she found in her goody bag and I’m kindly pointing this out for anyone out there who still thinks brands are throwing free products at every content creator.

Because my friend didn’t like the Ted Baker lipstick color and she knew I was into makeup and missing this launch, she generously offered it to me.

You have to pay for most beauty events in London, unless you are a famous Instagrammer or you have a wide audience that is especially reflected on Social Media and not so much on the blog. If you are interested in more juicy details on this topic check out my latest “What No One Tells You About Content Creators Income“ post with testimonials from bloggers and Youtubers from different parts of the world.

I want you lovelies to have a full disclosure on the products I’m reviewing on the blog and that’s why this time the story was a bit longer than usual when I just mention I bought the product. 🙂

Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick Review

Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick (£22.00 for 3g / 0.10 oz) is a medium dark purplish burgundy with neutral undertones and a satin finish. It had opaque pigmentation in a single pass with a great color payoff. This color is rich, elegant and leaves a natural sheen on the lips.

The texture is creamy and glides effortlessly across the lips without pulling or tugging. It doesn’t settle into lip lines and feels comfortable during the wear. It didn’t dry out my lips but I don’t perceive it as hydrating either.

Even though is a creamy lipstick, don’t think of an emollient formula as this is not the case. It’s creamy enough to glide easily across the lips but without having any slip to it.

I must say the packaging got my attention straight away and especially when I tried to open the lipstick as it has the same mechanism as Lancome L’Absolu Rouge lipsticks (review, swatches). You just press the cap for the bottom to come out. I also like the embossment on the bullet which gives that elegant and exquisite touch.

I got around four and a half hours wear while I ate a little snack and the color held on pretty good but lost a bit of its shine. Because it is such an intense shade it will linger on your lips for quite a while before you’ll feel the need to reapply it.

Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick Swatches

What surprised me about this satin lipstick is the difference in color between a swatch on the hand and the color on the lips. On me it looks a bit more light and pinkish on the lips compared to the depth it has when I swatch it. If you tried this shade, I’d love to hear your impression. 🙂

Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lipstick No Makeup Look

I couldn’t consider this a makeup look since Ted Baker Spicey Satin Lisptick is the only makeup product I used. 🙂 I’m barefaced, wearing only skincare and that’s easily noticeable by the look of my skin, which is a bit pink. Even though pink is my favorite shade and everyone here on Chicprofile knows it, I do have sensitive skin and rosacea.

Considering I my flight back to London was canceled 2 times, thanks to this unfortunate Covid19 situation that we are all facing, my skincare routine is not as complex as it was a few months ago.

I constantly used anti-redness products that helped me a lot to deal with rosacea and those were NIOD Modulating Glucosides (review) and Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Repairing Serum (review). These were some of the products that were keeping my pinkiness 🙂 at bay so now I’m left with only a few products that I packed with me before traveling and the ones I repurchased recently.

One of my favorites which evens out my skin tone instantly and works wonderful as a primer as well is Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Aging Moisturiser SPF 30 (review), honestly the best mositurizer I’ve ever tried, available for dry, normal and combo/ oily skin types. 🙂

