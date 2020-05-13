Hello beauties!

Today I was anxious the entire day for the announcement of Pat McGrath Divine Rose II Mothership VIII Artistry Palette along with an entire collection of lip sets for Summer 2020. It’s a dream come true… not only divine pink packaging but also super pink and multichrome shades.

I feel like I died and went straight to heaven when I opened up my eyes and so Pat McGrath Divine Rose Summer 2020 Collection. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – June 2020 at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Collection Summer 2020

Luxuriate in an avant garden of couture colour with Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II. This provocative Eye Palette transforms the blushing beauties of the instantly iconic Mothership VII: Divine Rose into a glittering grandiflora bouquet of 10 brilliantly blendable pigments that elevate eye artistry to the heavens in sublime shades, ranging from petal-soft pink, peach, rosé and burgundy to gilty golds, brazen bronze and astral champagne.

Futuristic finishes abound, inspiring looks both everyday-exquisite and extraterrestrial-extreme via mesmerising mattes, supernova shimmers and gleaming glitters, molten metallics, along with an otherworldly triochrome. Adorn eyes in fiercely multidimensional chromatic shine with this aliengelic arrangement. There’s only one rule: BLOOM WITHOUT CAUTION.

Divine Rose II Mothership VIII Artistry Palette – $125.00 This palette will be permanent in the standard black packaging but also available in a limited edition pink-hued packaging. For those who missed Divine Rose Palette (review, makeup look), this would be a great chance to get it as a limited edition bundle (both in pink packaging) or in the classic packaging for $230. SHADES Skinshow Rose Opal Incandescent champagne with opalescent shift

Divine Rose Lip Trios – $80.00 Pink – Soft Core, Divine Rose, + liner

– Soft Core, Divine Rose, + liner Peach – Christy, Peach Perversion, + liner I may have to splurge one these trios as well as my Pat McGrath Christy lipstick (review, lip swatches) is almost finished and is one of my favorite shades for her. Or should I try the Pink combo since I’m such a pink fan? 🙂 Are you buying anything from this collection?