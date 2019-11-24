Hello sweeties!

Here’s a first look at Clarins Milkshake Spring 2020 Makeup Collection which will be launching in the beginning of January. I bet you are already familiar with the Joli Blushes and their formula but now we’ll get the in a limited edition Spring appropriate packaging.

There are a few new new products that are worth checking out so take a sneak peek at what’s coming for Spring 2020 from Clarins. I’ll make sure to update this article with extra information pretty soon.

U.S. Launch Date – 1 January 202 at Clarins | soon at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Clarins Milkshake Spring 2020 Collection

Mono Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

S 07 Glossy Brown – beige brown with a natural gloss

– beige brown with a natural gloss S 08 Glossy Coral – orange coral with a soft gloss

Joli Blush – Limited Edition

Cheeky Peachy – Milky peach

Cheeky Pinky – Milky pink color that colors your color

Lip Milky Mousse – Limited Edition

01 Milky strawberry – fresh red like strawberry

02 Milky peach – coral pink as soft as peach

03 Milky Pink – cute milky pink like strawberry milk

04 Milky Tea Rose – rose beige as elegant as Tea Rose

05 Milky Rosewood – vintage Rose

06 Milky nude – nude beige like cafe au lait

Milky Boost – Limited Edition

The foundation “Milky Boost” is now available in a color and texture that spreads smoothly like milk when placed on the skin. It evens out the skin and gives a healthy finish with a sense of transparency.

01 Milky cream – cream beige

02 Milky Nude – nude beige