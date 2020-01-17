Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick Review, Swatches

Hello sweeties!

Back in the Summer I bought a Dior Nude Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick as I really wanted to try the new Dior comfortable formula. I bought it together with some shades of Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks (review, swatches) which are also inspired by flowers. Of course the texture, finish and formula is different, as well as the packaging so let’s get into details about this Dior Nude, shall we!

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick Review

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick ($38.00 /£30.00 / €38.00 for 3,2 g / 0.11 oz) in No.736 Nude is a medium-dark, reddish brown with neutral undertones and a subtle sheen. It is very rich and pigmented, offering an opaque pigmentation in a single pass.

I ordered this shade on line so for me the shade name Nude really made me think of a light brown that would be and everyday nude, natural shade. This Nude Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick looks more like a dark mocha which will look nude on darker skin tones.

On my light skin tone this color looks way to dark and therefore I’m not going to wear it because it really doesn’t complement my skin color. For those with dark skin this shade will make the perfect nude. I would have appreciated some kind of description for this shade, something even like a dark nude would have helped.

Here in UK and usually across Europe, once you’ve swatched a product you can’t return it. Many times I envy those living in the United States who can return products so easily, even though they used it a couple of times.

The Packaging & Formula

As always Dior brings luxury to its lipsticks with its red packaging and silver touches, that makes it look more like an accessory rather than a makeup item. 🙂 The initials CD are embossed on the lipstick bullet as well as on top of the lipstick case.

Now a few insights about the formula which contains Camellia and neroli oil but also moisturizing ingredients like natural-origin jojoba. The texture is very soft and creamy, gliding effortlessly across the lip. There’s no pulling or tugging during the application and the color is applied evenly.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick feels incredible moisturizing on the lips, very comfortable and the formula doesn’t settle into lip lines and doesn’t emphasize them. You’ll get an overall natural sheen that will make your lips feel luxuriant and healthy.

The satin-matte finish is very forgiving on the lips and looks beautiful but you can still detect a natural sheen. It’s a lipstick formula that gives luminosity thanks to its white micro-pearls that are in the CD pattern on the bullet. Those pearls act just like a highlighter, adding luminosity to the center of your lips. 🙂

I love how the lipstick wore on me and it felt comfortable throughout the wear without drying my lips. This dark nude is not my shade for sure but this doesn’t mean I don’t like the lipstick overall.

I got around 6 hours wear overall but after a meal it wasn’t totally necessary to reapply. If you eat greasy food or fast food then the color made fade away faster and you’ll need to reapply in the end.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick Swatches

