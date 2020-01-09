Hello lovelies!

I was really curious to try out one of new Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palettes so I picked up No.4 Rose right on the day it hit counters. These mini palettes snap together, allowing you to customize your perfect combo. I’m going in holiday next week so with this thought in mind I purchased Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Review

There are 8 mini palettes available and except No.8 which is totally formed out of shimmers, all the others have a mixture of finishes. You can imagine Rose came as a natural choice for a pink addict like me but I was also very pleased with the array of colors and finishes.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose (4) Eyeshadow Palette ($25.00 / £21.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a 6 pan eyeshadow palette of rosey neutrals in matte, metallic and glitter finishes.

Take a good look at the photo bellow so you can realize how small this palette actually is. On 26 December when it launched and I sent my brother to Harvey Nichols to purchase it, there were no reviews available, therefore I didn’t know what to expect.

This palette is so small that I think I wouldn’t have purchase it if I went in store by myself. It’s smaller than the mini Huda Beauty palettes and indeed it’s a great piece for traveling but I do think is a bit pricey for the size and amount of product that we get.

I do like the fact that we can see the colors labeled on the back and that we get a mirror included which can be very handy when you travel.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Shade by Shade Review

Sleepova is a very light rosy nude with slightly warm undertones and a matte finish. It had good color payoff easily buildable to a full opacity. The texture was firmly pressed in the pan so quite dusty when swatched and applied.

It applied well and blend it out easily but the formula is not that smooth and soft to be honest. For me this color works like a gem as a transition color before I’m light skin tone and comes very close to my natural skin color. I got around six and a half hours wear before it started to fade on me.

Lil Miss is a bright fuchsia with cool undertones and a matte finish. It swatched quite sheer in a single layer but it looked better when applied on the lid. It was buildable close to a full opacity in 3 layers but definitely not opaque. The texture felt a bit dry although it didn’t kick off any powder the pan but it gave some minor fall out during the application.

I like the color but the formula and overall experience kinda of let me down. It is a color that stains so be careful with that. I got around 6 hours wear before it started to fade on me.

Stunt Queen is a medium ruby rose with warm undertones and fine gold shimmer with a metallic finish. It had a good pigmentation being easily buildable to a full opacity in second layer.

The formula feels smooth, quite creamy and adheres well onto the skin. The best way to apply it is by using a damp brush or your fingertips. By using a flat dry brush you won’t get much pigmentation of this one to be honest and you’ll risk some fall out during the application.

I was expecting more of that metallic finish to pop up when I applied it dry but to be honest it a soft metallic, not something very intense. I got around 7 hours wear with this formula with minor fall out throughout the wear.

$ugashock is a light-medium rose with slightly warm gold undertones and a soft metallic sheen. It had a good pigmentation being nearly opaque in a single pass. It’s my favorite color from this palette as it also has a very smooth and buttery formula.

The texture is very soft, smooth and applies and adheres easily onto the lid. I loved using my fingertips to get more intensity out of it and press it gently on the lid but even a damp brush will help you achieve a more intense color. I had not fall out during the application but it started to slightly crease on me after 7 hours.

Spice Trip is a medium-dark reddish cocoa brown with a matte finish. It had a great color payoff being almost opaque in a single pass. The texture feels smooth and soft to the touch while it blended out easily and adhered well onto the lid.

It tends to sheer out when blended and doesn’t keep its intensity. I got around six and a half hours wear with this formula.

Diva Feva is a medium powder-rose brown base with slightly warm undertones and a silver glitter. It looked quite sheer swatched in a single layer and not so easily buildable.

The texture feels smooth and soft but the glitter moves around and gets separated from the base. I found it very difficult to apply it and make it stick to the lid. Blending is definitely not an option as the glitter will separate and the color will sheer out instantly. The best way to get some pigmentation and shine out of it is to apply it with a dense flat damp brush (or your fingertips) by patting it onto the lid.

After four hours wear the glittery particles were quite sparse and I had noticeable fall out on my cheeks.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Swatches were taken on bare skin without any primer or base. In order to make them show up to this intensity I swatched every shade differently. Some of them were barely showing any pigmentation after one layer so I had to make a double or triple swatch.

From left to right:

Sleepova (3 layers)

Lil Miss (3 layers)

Stunt Queen (2 layers)

Sugashock (1 layer)

Spice Trip (1 layer)

Diva Feva (2 layers)

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Looks

This is the look I came up with by using Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette and you can see is not intense or super pigmented as I’d have expected just by looking at the shades in the pan.

I applied the glitter shade on the outer part of my lid but it was not very intense to begin with to be honest. On my cheeks I’ve used Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (review, swatches, makeup look).

On my lips I’m wearing one of the new Rouge Bunny Rouge Sweet Excess Gloss in No. 102 which I’ll be reviewing shortly. If you want to check out more shades and swatches of these new glosses, click on my Instagram post!

Overall I do like the shade combination of this palette but the way the eyeshadows perform make this an average palette. The size does make it an ideal travel eyehadow palette and I do like that you can snap two palettes together.

