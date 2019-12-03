Hello pretties!

The news of Pat McGrath Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Holiday 2019 Collection just hit today and I couldn’t be happier to see that the new shades are right up my alley. I already have my eyes on a palette and because it’s going to be another Selfridges Exclusive launch make sure to check back on the launch date as I’ll be posting swatches and first impressions on the blog. If you want to see LIVE SWATCHES make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’ll be in store when this collection launches. 🙂

UK Launch Date – 13 December 2019 exclusive to Selfridges | U.S. / International – 26 December 2019 at Pat McGrath

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Holiday 2019 Collection Decadence Mothership Palette – Limited Edition – $125.00 / £115.00 (New Packaging) Gold Standard Glistening yellow rich gold

Glistening yellow rich gold Sterling Luminous polished silver

Luminous polished silver Hedonistic Fiery crimson

Fiery crimson Lapis Luxury Frosted multidimensional turquoise

Frosted multidimensional turquoise Blue Blood Deep frosted vermillion

Deep frosted vermillion Inferno Radiant metallic copper

Radiant metallic copper Sinful Platinum gold

Platinum gold Divine Min Frosted grey-brown sheen

Frosted grey-brown sheen Enigma Glittering grey-beige

Glittering grey-beige Underworld Deep metallic matte cerulean RELATED: Pat McGrath Divine Rose Mothership VII Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lip Fetish Lip Balm – $40.00 (Limited Edition Packaging) These 4 existing colors are being revamped in a new special limited edition packaging with a new lipstick tube as well. Clear Blue/white packaging

Blue/white packaging Flesh 3 Gold packaging

Gold packaging Nude Astral Red/black packaging

Red/black packaging Gold Astral Gold packaging PHOTOS: Pat McGrath Christy, Elson 2, Guinevere MatteTrance Lipsticks Reviews, Lip Swatches, Photos