Beauty

Pat McGrath Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Holiday 2019 Collection

December 3, 2019

Hello pretties!

The news of Pat McGrath Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Holiday 2019 Collection just hit today and I couldn’t be happier to see that the new shades are right up my alley. I already have my eyes on a palette and because it’s going to be another Selfridges Exclusive launch make sure to check back on the launch date as I’ll be posting swatches and first impressions on the blog. If you want to see LIVE SWATCHES make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’ll be in store when this collection launches. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 13 December 2019 exclusive to Selfridges | U.S. / International – 26 December 2019 at Pat McGrath

 

Pat McGrath Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Holiday 2019 Collection

Decadence Mothership Palette – Limited Edition – $125.00  / £115.00 (New Packaging)

  • Gold Standard Glistening yellow rich gold
  • Sterling Luminous polished silver
  • Hedonistic Fiery crimson
  • Lapis Luxury Frosted multidimensional turquoise
  • Blue Blood Deep frosted vermillion
  • Inferno Radiant metallic copper
  • Sinful Platinum gold
  • Divine Min Frosted grey-brown sheen
  • Enigma Glittering grey-beige
  • Underworld Deep metallic matte cerulean

MTHRSHP Star Wars Palette – Limited Edition – $65.00 / £60.00

  • Galactic Gold Light gold, deep gold, purple, burgundy, mid-tone purple, bright gold
  • Dark Galaxy Pink, plum, red, deep purple, mid-tone purple, gold

 

Lip Fetish Lip Balm – $40.00 (Limited Edition Packaging)

These 4 existing colors are being revamped in a new special limited edition packaging with a new lipstick tube as well.

  • Clear Blue/white packaging
  • Flesh 3 Gold packaging
  • Nude Astral Red/black packaging
  • Gold Astral Gold packaging

