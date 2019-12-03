Hello beauties!

We are slowly transitioning to Spring 2020 news and the launch of Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss line is one of them. The famous Crushed Lip Color is being reborn into Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss with a distinctive feature of luxury thanks to crystal-like transparency.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – February 2020 at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Spring 2020 Collection

The new lip gloss gives also a nice plumping effect to your lips with a highly moisturizing sensation. It has a light texture without feeling sticky so you can enjoy a comfortable sensation on your lips all day long.

It will e available in a range of 12 shades from nude beige to bright pinks and sexy red.

Shades:

01 Sweet Talk (Light Beige)

02 Free Spirit (Pink Beige)

03 Neutral Romantic (Neutral Pink)

04 In The Buff (Beige Rose)

05 Love Letter (Bright Rose)

06 Free Style (Soft Coral Pink)

07 Force of Nature (Pink Brown)

08 Slow Jam (Creamy Plum)

09 Wild Card (Bright Coral)

10 Hot Streak (Yellow Red)

11 Rock & Red (Blue Red)

12 After Party (Wine Berry)