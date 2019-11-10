Home Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette Holiday 2019
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette Holiday 2019

November 10, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Now after every release its Holiday 2019 makeup collections, we get to see the independent releases like this Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette. It looks to me that we are facing a second wave of holiday launches as so many brands

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now online at Charlotte Tilbury

 

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette Holiday 2019

“Darlings, when I use this palette on myself, I use EVERY SHADE to create the most sparkling, seductive, harmonious smokey eye look of dreams. Universally Flattering and inspired by Bohemian Beauties, it’s the one palette you need to create glowing eyes to take you everywhere!!” – Charlotte Tilbury

Easy Eye Palette – $57.00 / £45.00

  • Charlotte Darling – bronze, pink, terracotta, & brown shades

 

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Holiday 2019 Palette

My NEW! Charlotte Darling palette features SIX of my favourite shades, colour curated for my signature sunset-inspired eye glow look! Combining the iconic, bestselling shades from my most loved palettes, my Charlotte Darling palette has all the shimmering allure of the Bella Sofia, coupled with the romantic, pinky-gold, soft-focussed glow of my Love Eyes and Happy Eyes shades from my LIMITED EDITION SELL-OUT Stars-in-your-Eyes palette! This is the look you’ve all been asking for!

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Mini Lip Set Holiday 2019

You can create 5 glowing eye looks with these DREAMY handpicked shades, from bronzed copper, peachy pink, rosy terracotta and chocolate brown eyeshadows to define, smoke and illuminate the eye. Much like the MAGICAL, MORPHING effects of Ibizan sunsets, these gorgeous eyeshadow tones light up your eyes!

 

