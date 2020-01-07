Home Beauty Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

January 7, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

I have the first look of Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection to show you! For starters here are the two most iconic products of the upcoming Chantecaille Spring 2020 makeup collection which will be launching soon in a limited edition.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Soon at SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

Perfect Blur Finishing Powder – Limited Edition – $80.00

An ultra fine instant blur powder that smoothes and perfects the complexion. The weightless finishing formula helps skin appear softly filtered and flawless. The long-lasting gel-powder is infused with a special combination of optically correcting pearls and blurring spheres to filter out imperfections.

  • Universally Flattering Translucent Powder

Hummingbird Eye Quartet Warm – Limited Edition – $72.00

Inspired by the flickering magic of a hummingbird’s colorful wings, this collectible limited-edition compact reveals four rich eye shades that create shimmering, sophisticated looks that define and flatter.

Layering the different finishes creates a prismatic jewel-toned effect when viewed from different angles, the same way a hummingbird’s feathers glint in the sunlight.

1 Top left: A glimmering peach (highlight)
2 Top right: Matte neutral brown (base)
3 Bottom left: Cool shimmering slate (liner)
4 Bottom right: Chromatic gold with iridescent pink pearl (all-over lid)

CLICK TO SHOP


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Color Club Bewitching Kit Halloween 2013

October 22, 2013

Coolcos Coral Moisturizing Lipstick – Review, Swatches, Photos

February 8, 2014

MustaeV Spring Makeup Look

April 7, 2015

Essence Cherry Blossom Girl Collection for Fall 2012...

August 6, 2012

Shiseido Lacquer Rouge RS404 for Fall 2012 –...

May 20, 2012

Marc Jacobs Daisy Delight Duo Spring 2014

December 11, 2013

Arabesque Spring 2013 Candy Queen Collection – Info...

January 24, 2013

Orly Feel the Vibe Mani Minis Collection for...

May 11, 2012

Kinetics Summer 2013 Naked Beige Nail Lacquer –...

May 14, 2013

Bobbi Brown 20% OFF + Free Delivery

June 2, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.