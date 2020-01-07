Hello beauties!

I have the first look of Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection to show you! For starters here are the two most iconic products of the upcoming Chantecaille Spring 2020 makeup collection which will be launching soon in a limited edition.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Soon at SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

An ultra fine instant blur powder that smoothes and perfects the complexion. The weightless finishing formula helps skin appear softly filtered and flawless. The long-lasting gel-powder is infused with a special combination of optically correcting pearls and blurring spheres to filter out imperfections.

Universally Flattering Translucent Powder

Inspired by the flickering magic of a hummingbird’s colorful wings, this collectible limited-edition compact reveals four rich eye shades that create shimmering, sophisticated looks that define and flatter.

Layering the different finishes creates a prismatic jewel-toned effect when viewed from different angles, the same way a hummingbird’s feathers glint in the sunlight.

1 Top left: A glimmering peach (highlight)

2 Top right: Matte neutral brown (base)

3 Bottom left: Cool shimmering slate (liner)

4 Bottom right: Chromatic gold with iridescent pink pearl (all-over lid)