Hello lovelies!

If you were on the lookout for a new nude lipstick you may wanna check out the newly released Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks collection. They just dropped today and they are divided into four categories depending on your skin tone and undertone. Check out them swatches at the end as well!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish | soon at Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks

These lipsticks are available 18 different shades designed to flatter any skin tone, from fair to deep in different skin undertones. A lightweight, creamy formula with a soft, luminous finish, lips are left deeply hydrated for a comfortable and luxurious texture.

B: Beige undertone that’s best for neutral, warm, and red skin tones

NB: Neutral beige undertone that works with all skin tones

P: Pink undertone that’s best for warm and yellow skin tones

NP: Neutral pink undertone that works with all skin tones

Shades:

Yana – Antique rose

– Antique rose Noa – Taupe

– Taupe Susanna – Warm rose

– Warm rose Beatrice – Light warm rose

– Light warm rose Averyl – Mauve

– Mauve Jeniffer – Rose

– Rose Sava – Light dusty pink

– Light dusty pink Claudia – Medium warm rose

– Medium warm rose Judith – Medium antique peach

– Medium antique peach Alison – Medium dusty coral

– Medium dusty coral Michelle – Light neutral beige

– Light neutral beige Natasha – Light neutral coral

– Light neutral coral Naya – Medium taupe

– Medium taupe Sami – Medium warm beige

– Medium warm beige Liron Light peachy nude

Light peachy nude Charlotte – Light beige

– Light beige Lala – Deep chocolate

– Deep chocolate Nati – Deep mauve

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks Swatches