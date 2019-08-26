Home Beauty Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks Available Now
Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks Available Now

August 26, 2019

Hello lovelies!

If you were on the lookout for a new nude lipstick you may wanna check out the newly released Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks collection. They just dropped today and they are divided into four categories depending on your skin tone and undertone. Check out them swatches at the end as well!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish | soon at Selfridges

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks

These lipsticks are available 18 different shades designed to flatter any skin tone, from fair to deep in different skin undertones. A lightweight, creamy formula with a soft, luminous finish, lips are left deeply hydrated for a comfortable and luxurious texture.

I Need a Nude Lipstick – New & Permanent – $25.00

  • B: Beige undertone that’s best for neutral, warm, and red skin tones
  • NB: Neutral beige undertone that works with all skin tones
  • P: Pink undertone that’s best for warm and yellow skin tones
  • NP: Neutral pink undertone that works with all skin tones

Shades:

  • Yana – Antique rose
  • Noa – Taupe
  • Susanna – Warm rose
  • Beatrice – Light warm rose
  • Averyl – Mauve
  • Jeniffer – Rose
  • Sava – Light dusty pink
  • Claudia – Medium warm rose
  • Judith – Medium antique peach
  • Alison – Medium dusty coral
  • Michelle – Light neutral beige
  • Natasha – Light neutral coral
  • Naya – Medium taupe
  • Sami – Medium warm beige
  • Liron Light peachy nude
  • Charlotte – Light beige
  • Lala – Deep chocolate
  • Nati – Deep mauve

Natasha Denona I Need a Nude Lipsticks Swatches

SHOP THE POST


