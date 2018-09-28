Hello beauties!
One of the most exciting Holiday 2018 launches is Natasha Denona Gold Eyeshadow Palette. To be honest, she is launching quite a few palettes this season, minis as well. The most recent one is Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette which is already available. My favorite one to be honest is the upcoming Natasha Denona Cranberry Mini Palette. You can already see swatches on Instagram. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 2 October 2018 in Sephora and 10 October in Stores
Natasha Denona Gold Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018
The palette contains a variety of gold shades in warm tones with complementary browns and greens. We are looking at different finishes such as: matte, metallic, sparkle and duo chrome. This is definitely a palette that you can use to create a glam look or any other look that you may want to wear especially during the holiday season. 🙂
Shades:
- LIME CHROME Yellow green metallic
- PYTHON Light medium green creamy powder
- SPARKS Pearl glitter
- ARIA Vintage coral matte
- CAVA Sheer champagne glitter
- AURORA Blue emerald glitter
- DIJON Mustard matte
- ORO Gold metallic
- LOG Deep brown matte
- VARIS Bronze metallic
- BRASS Bronze-gold-green duo-chrome
- SANDSTONE Light terracotta matte
- ALCHEMIST Rose gold metallic
- TEAK Vintage terracotta matte
- AURUM Dusty gold metallic
1 comment
I really like this palette, but I do wonder if there are going to be too many gold shades that end up looking like each other. A couple of different shades, including an olive, perhaps would make this palette more versatile.