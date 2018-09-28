Hello beauties!

One of the most exciting Holiday 2018 launches is Natasha Denona Gold Eyeshadow Palette. To be honest, she is launching quite a few palettes this season, minis as well. The most recent one is Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette which is already available. My favorite one to be honest is the upcoming Natasha Denona Cranberry Mini Palette. You can already see swatches on Instagram. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 2 October 2018 in Sephora and 10 October in Stores

Natasha Denona Gold Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2018

The palette contains a variety of gold shades in warm tones with complementary browns and greens. We are looking at different finishes such as: matte, metallic, sparkle and duo chrome. This is definitely a palette that you can use to create a glam look or any other look that you may want to wear especially during the holiday season. 🙂

Shades: