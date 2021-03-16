NARS Summer Solstice 2021 Collection – Available Now!

Hello lovelies!

I’d say we get a first look at NARS Summer Solstice 2021 Collection but I got even better news. The collection was just released at Nordstrom so hurry and take a look at the new products. What will you choose?

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM | soon at NARS, Sephora, ULTA, Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Summer Solstice 2021 Collection

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with nine rich bronze and golden tones. These vividly warm shades are formulated with the brand’s Pigment Power Suspension, which delivers incredible color payoff thanks to pigments suspended in an innovative liquid binding system.

Rich and long-wearing, you’ll see high-impact color in just one stroke. The addictive, velvety textures apply easily, blending well to deliver smooth, even color.

SHADES:

Delirium (metallic rose)

Dune (matte terracotta brown)

Morongo (shimmering rose gold)

Seven Heaven (matte sand)

Oro Grande (metallic copper brown)

Seduced (metallic rusted pink)

Sunstorm (shimmering golden copper)

Thar (metallic umber)

Indian Wells (metallic ruby)

RELATED: NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers: Orgasm, Mississippi Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Here are some promo swatches so we can have a better idea of this palette.

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition cheek duo featuring Bronzing Powder and Highlighting Powder in cult-favorite shades. Bronzing Powder creates the perfect sun-washed look, delivering soft, shimmering color for allover warmth. Highlighting Powder delivers next-level luminosity thanks to Seamless Glow Technology, which features a blend of sheer powders and pearls that create second-skin luster.

RELATED: NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

The new duo looks a little bit similar with the Paradise Found Bronzing Powder from last Summer. What do you think?

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition cream-to-powder bronzing hybrid formula with a soft matte finish. This bronzer delivers sun-kissed warmth to skin. Its velvety, decadent, silky texture blends seamlessly into skin while it blurs imperfections, minimizes the appearance of pores and evens out the complexion.

SHADES:

Laguna

Casino

A limited-edition brush made with a soft, dense concentration of synthetic bristles that hold and apply product seamlessly. The angled shape of the brush hairs effortlessly blends formula and buffs the skin for a natural effect. It features an exclusive handle with a metallic bronze sunray pattern.

RELATED: NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Looks