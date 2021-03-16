Hello lovelies!

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour, the new lipstick line for Spring 2021 launched in the U.S.. This new line is not replacing the famous Rouge Coco Flash so don’t worry about that. It will also become part of Chanel’s permanent line.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at CHANEL

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour Spring 2021

Introducing ROUGE COCO BLOOM. A hydrating lipstick with an unprecedented formula that combines intense colour and shine with a plumping effect.

RELATED: Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

The patented formula glides on smoothly, so lips feel comfortable and soft while looking vibrant, full and supple. All in an innovative ROUGE COCO case with a transparent cap so you can easily choose your shade.

Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour – New & Permanent – $40.00 Chance (110)

Opportunity (112)

Glow (114)

Dream (116)

Radiant (118)

Freshness (120)

Zenith (122)

Merveille (124)

Season (126)

Magic (128)

Blossom (130)

Vivacity (132)

Sunlight (134)

Destiny (136)

Vitalite (138)

Alive (140)

Burst (142)

Unexpected (144)

Blast (146)

Surprise (148) I’ve posted swatches of all the shades on my Instagram a few weeks ago. Check them out and choose your favorite! https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9DUWul2FY/