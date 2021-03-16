Home Beauty Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour Spring 2021
Beauty

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour Spring 2021

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour, the new lipstick line for Spring 2021 launched in the U.S.. This new line is not replacing the famous Rouge Coco Flash so don’t worry about that. It will also become part of Chanel’s permanent line.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at CHANEL

 

Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour Spring 2021

Introducing ROUGE COCO BLOOM. A hydrating lipstick with an unprecedented formula that combines intense colour and shine with a plumping effect.

RELATED: Chanel Perles de Lumiere Illuminating Blush Powder Review, Live Swatch, Makeup Look

The patented formula glides on smoothly, so lips feel comfortable and soft while looking vibrant, full and supple.  All in an innovative ROUGE COCO case with a transparent cap so you can easily choose your shade.

Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colour – New & Permanent – $40.00

  • Chance (110)
  • Opportunity (112)
  • Glow (114)
  • Dream (116)
  • Radiant (118)
  • Freshness (120)
  • Zenith (122)
  • Merveille (124)
  • Season (126)
  • Magic (128)
  • Blossom (130)
  • Vivacity (132)
  • Sunlight (134)
  • Destiny (136)
  • Vitalite (138)
  • Alive (140)
  • Burst (142)
  • Unexpected (144)
  • Blast (146)
  • Surprise (148)

I’ve posted swatches of all the shades on my Instagram a few weeks ago. Check them out and choose your favorite!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9DUWul2FY/

Rouge Coco Bloom Trio – Limited Edition – $120.00

A limited-edition set featuring 3 shades of ROUGE COCO BLOOM for lips with a spectacularly supple finish. Presented in an elegant pouch.

RELATED: Chanel Bouquet Ambre (372) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

Includes:

  • 118 Radiant
  • 140 Alive
  • 144 Unexpected

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dior Forever Natural Bronze Powders for Summer 2021

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid for Spring 2021

NARS Summer Solstice 2021 Collection – Available Now!

House of Sillage Beauty launches in March 2021

Givenchy Love Padlock Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection

Hermes Rose Hermes Spring Summer 2021 Collection –...

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Spring Summer 2021...

Tom Ford Insolent Rose Eyeshadow Quad Review, Live...

Pat McGrath Divine Rose Ultra Glow Highlighter Review,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.