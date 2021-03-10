House of Sillage Beauty launches in March 2021

Hello lovelies!

I’m extremely delighted to announce the launch of House of Sillage Beauty which will debut later this month. The luxurious beauty brand takes things one step further and dives into the makeup world by introducing a new range of makeup items. I’m honored to be first to share this news with you so follow me after the cut for all the details and teasing photos!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – 26 March 2021 exclusively at HouseOfSillage

House of Sillage Beauty

House of Sillage revolutionized the artisanal craftsmanship quality in fragrance and beauty, from our iconic parfums, Bow Lipstick Cases, & Diamond Powder Lipsticks. The world of House of Sillage Beauty is inspired by the unique world of each fragrance, re-imagined through the playful tones of color and their glamorous looks they universally create on all. Transport yourself to the world of each fragrance inspiration through their unique color story, created by House of Sillage Founder & CEO Nicole Mather. These color stories capture each inspiration’s sensorial setting and hues that engulf your presence upon first sight.

House of Sillage Beauty formulas are created in Italy with opulent unmatched performance, rich pigmentation, dazzling luminosity, and effortless application.

Housed in our unique sustainable refill system that is magnetized for seamless beauty interchanging replacement and fashionable customization. Each House of Sillage Beauty product comes with their own limited-edition compact that captures the world of their fragrance inspiration.

I’m honestly super excited to see and try out these new House of Sillage makeup items but first let’s see what they are. I’m just sharing the preliminary information and teaser photos.

House of Sillage Eyeshadow Quint – New & Permanent – $68.00

The color story is right up my alley and if you’ve been reading my blog for a while I’m sure you know that. I’m seeing shades of pink in luminous textures and I’m really excited to try out this palette. I hope we’ll have a variety of colors in the near future but seeing the first one is a pink it really brings me joy. Live Swatches will definitely be mandatory before buying this palette and I hope I can do that for you before the launch date.

House of Sillage Complexion Duo – $58.00

Here we have a Face Duo which leans more on the peachy side. The shade on the left is clearly a highlighter while the peach shade on the right can be very well a luminous blush. Will we have pink version as well? 🙂

More details will be released closer to the launch date but so far I’m happy to tease some photos and let our imagination lead. The cases are customizable just like the bow lipstick cases so that’s why I’m daring to dream of a larger color range. 🙂 What would you like to see from House of Sillage Beauty range?

House of Sillage Lop Gloss – $36.00

There is a Nude shade listed but I’m hoping for other shades as well. What would you like to see?

House of Sillage Beauty will also includes:

Lipstick Case With Refill Inside – Red $58.00 USD

Lipstick Case With Refill Inside – Nude $58.00 USD

Collectors Set With Exclusive Cosmetic Pouch $240.00 USD