Hello sweeties!

NARS Lunar New Year Spring 2021 Collection celebrates the Chinese New Year and is released in limited quantities in a bright red flower design package. A while ago I spotted the pressed powder at Sephora.com but the entire collection will be launching soon. You can currently shop up to 50% OFF on NARS items and more thanks to Cyber Monday offers at Sephora.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – early January 2021 while some items are available now at SEPHORA |

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Lunar New Year Spring 2021 Collection

NARS Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition



The new palette comes in four colors including brown, beige, brick and bronze so you can create a bold makeup look. The textures vary from butter-smooth matte to glossy satin and glitter that gives a three-dimension effect.

RELATED: NARS Full Vinyl Lip Lacquers: Orgasm, Mississippi Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

NARS Light Reflecting Setting Powder – Limited Edition

This is the permanent powder repromoted under this red festive packaging. I spotted this on Sephora a few weeks back and I also gave you a real photo with a close-up look on Instagram. It comes in an universal Translucent, Crystal shade and contains 10 g / 0.35 oz of product. This setting powder evens out the skin and gives a soft matte finish.

RELATED: NARS Overlust Cheek Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Looks

NARS Lipstick – Limited Edition

Available in 4 shades including two new and limited edition. The formula is enriched with passion fruit seed oil that moisturizes the lips and moringa seed oil that enhances color development. The lips will feel smooth and soft throughout the wear.

RELATED: NARS Paradise Found Bronzing Powder Laguna Review, Swatches

SHADES:

114 Scarlet Red

116 Warm Nude (New & Limited Edition)

118 Warm Peach Brown (New & Limited Edition)

294 Maldo Wine