Hello beauties!

Urban Decay Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette is a collection of mini eyeshadow palettes, featuring high-pigment matte, metallic, and shimmer shades inspired by iconic elements from the ’70s to the ’00s.

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Urban Decay Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palettes Holiday 2020

‘Boogie Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Light it up with the Urban Decay Boogie Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette, featuring high-pigment eyeshadows that channel the sparkling beats and shades of ¿70s disco, from silvery pearl and peach shimmers to iridescent pressed glitter. Disco Diva Ivory shimmer with silver pearls

Ivory shimmer with silver pearls Outlandish Mahogany brown shimmer

Mahogany brown shimmer I Like It Soft terracotta matte

Soft terracotta matte Glitter Scene Iridescent pressed glitter

Iridescent pressed glitter Club Hop Light peach shimmer with silver pearls

Light peach shimmer with silver pearls Turn the Beat Black with green, blue, and silver shimmer RELATED: Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

‘Pop Queen Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Get ready to command an audience with the Urban Decay Pop Queen Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette, featuring ’80s-inspiried high-pigment eyeshadow shades worthy of a pop star, from royal blue and hot pink mattes to electric violet and golden yellow shimmer. Scrunchie Hot pink matte

Hot pink matte Superstar Royal blue matte with silver micro-pearls

Royal blue matte with silver micro-pearls Club Scene Golden yellow with red reflective shimmer

Golden yellow with red reflective shimmer Dance It Out Purple shimmer with violet, blue, and silver pearls

Purple shimmer with violet, blue, and silver pearls Like a V Electric violet with blue reflective shimmer

Electric violet with blue reflective shimmer Hart Soft light-pink shimmer

‘1993 Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Lace up your combat boots and grab your favorite flannel, because the Urban Decay 1993 Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette features high-pigment eyeshadow shades with a unique tribute to ’90s grunge rock. Create an eye makeup look with this travel size palette that channels the era’s angst with a sky-blue shimmer, dark olive-green shimmer, and moody brick-red matte. Beep Me White ivory shimmer

White ivory shimmer Seattle Pale sky-blue shimmer with blue micro-pearls

Pale sky-blue shimmer with blue micro-pearls *69 Light warm-terracotta matte

Light warm-terracotta matte Collect Call Dark brick-red matte

Dark brick-red matte Totally Rad Light pink shimmer with purple micro-pearls

Light pink shimmer with purple micro-pearls Grunge Dark green with olive green shimmer and black undertone

‘Soundtrack Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Throw it back with the Urban Decay Soundtrack Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette. These high-pigment eyeshadow shades take their cue from early 2000s hip-hop¿drop the beat with blinged-out ivory and black shimmers, along with pearly orange matte and a futuristic mauve. Throwback Ivory shimmery with gold and silver micro-shimmer

Ivory shimmery with gold and silver micro-shimmer Y2K Mauve shimmer with blue reflective shift with green pearls

Mauve shimmer with blue reflective shift with green pearls That’s Dope Burnt yellow with red reflective shimmer

Burnt yellow with red reflective shimmer Ready or Not Red matte with gold pearls

Red matte with gold pearls Independent Orange matte with gold pearls

Orange matte with gold pearls Baby Hair Black shimmer with silver pearls