I stumbled upon the news of NARS Island of Polynesia Summer 2019 Collection earlier today. This is a new limited edition release, also called Private Paradise Collection that features face palettes, lip products and even NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette as a mini size.

Asia Launch Date – 26 July 2019 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA| Shop NARS at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

NARS Island of Polynesia / Private Paradise Summer 2019 Collection

At this point I don’t have any info regarding International launch dates but I surely hope it will be around July and it will be released everywhere, at least on line. I’ll keep you updated for sure! 🙂

As the title very easily suggests, this collection is inspired by the private island of Polynesia, Motu Tane (which in Tahitian translates to “Man’s Island”) owned by Francois Nars the founder of NARS Cosmetics.

NARS Private Paradise Summer 2019 Collection offers a lineup of cosmetic products that enhance the feeling of vacation, such as a face palette that creates a sun-tanned skin and a sparkling lip set.

We have two variations of NARS Face Palettes, both available in a limited edition:

Palette 1: Highlighting Blush Powder Shimmering Champagne (New & Limited Color), Blush Satin Peach (New & Limited Color), Bronze Powder 5101 N (Existing Color)

Palette 2: Highlighting Blush Powder Shimmering Warm Gold (New and Limited Color), Blush Satin Tangerine (New and Limited Color), Bronze Powder 5102N (Existing Color)

NARS Naked Paradise Satin Lip Pencil Set

Is a limited edition set featuring shades in warm coral, warm pink brown, cinnamon and dusty rose.

NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set



A new limited edition lip gloss set with 4 shades in: bright coral, cool pink, sheer nude pink and shimmering beige.

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Duo – New & Limited Edition

This new Afterglow duo features two mini-size lip balm shades in Orgasm and Rose.

NARS Narcissist Wanted Mini Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition

The famous NARS Narcissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette comes now in a mini version which includes only 6 shades instead of 12. This mini NARS Narcissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette is definitely more travel friendly and suitable to take with you in your summer vacation or your future travels.

First row from left to right shades: shimmering golden pink (limited edition), metallic rose (limited edition), hard wired eye shadow (existing color).

Second row from left to right: sparkling champagne (new & limited edition), matte saddle (new & limited edition), satin cranberries (new & limited edition).