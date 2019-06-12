Hello sweeties!

A new YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette just dropped online and it really comes as a surprise for me as it is an individual launch, not part of any collection. The new summer 2019 YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette features six eye shadows presented as the perfect balance of bold and neutral colors.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SAKS

YSL Couture Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019

The combination of shades this time is pretty classic as it features a few neutrals, but nothing playful for summer as you’d hope for.

HOW TO USE IT

Use the dual-sided brush included in the palette and apply the light neutral shade all over the lids to create an even base

Create depth by blending and buffing the darker shades into the crease and outer corners of the lids

Generously apply the gold shimmer shade on the inner lids and corners of the eye to highlight

Use individual shades for monochromatic eye looks