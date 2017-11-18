Home Beauty NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2017
Beauty

NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2017

November 18, 2017

Hello lovelies!

NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette launches in a limited edition at the end of November. It features 12 shades, mostly brown and warm tones with different finishes. This is the kind of classy eyeshadow palette that anyone should have. You will get buttery matte, lustruous satin, glitter and metallic finishes. Basically you can rock this palette in some many ways from day to night makeup looks. Swatches are available all over Instagram now and they do look pretty impressive.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 27 November 2017 at Sephora (first launch)

NARS NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2017

Get the eyes to envy with this covetable, limited-edition palette of 12 high-impact shadows in a range of buttery matte, lustrous satin, and glittering metallic finishes. The long-wearing, blendable, and lightweight shades are crease- and sweat-resistant, while the all-new pure pigment formula delivers the richest, most intense color payoff in just one stroke. Featuring a versatile range of pale pinks, seductive nudes, and glistening rose golds that play well on all skin tones, this is NARS’ most wanted palette yet.

NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

  • Biarritz – matte neutral cream
  • Satisfaction – shimmering golden pink
  • Delirium – metallic rose
  • Temptress – satin paprika
  • Seven Heaven – matte sand
  • Shadow Hill – matte saddle
  • Mendoza – shimmering pink copper
  • Wicked Game – satin cranberry
  • Shooting Star – sparkling champagne
  • La La – shimmering deep bronze
  • Fallen Star – shimmering antique bronze
  • Coconut Grove – matte deep brown
