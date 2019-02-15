Hello beauties!

There are some hot NARS launches ahead of us so get ready for a busy April month. This time I’m bringing you the first news and photo of NARS Fever Dream Spring Summer 2019 Collection. I hope you had time to take a look at NARS Exposed Collection and Multi-Use Glosses because there are a lot of newness coming out in the new upcoming weeks.

Asia Launch Date – 19 April 2019

U.S. / UK Launch Date – April 2019 at NARS Cosmetics / later at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Fever Dream Spring Summer 2019 Collection

I mean NARS is really stepping up on their launches, just like everyone else. The new NARS Exposed Palette launched and I bought it so watch out for my review this weekend. Don’t forget also about another two new Palettes that will be launching later in the Summer. Basically NARS fans are going to have a busy season and I hope you can keep up with the expenses!

NARS Fever Dream Collection features two Eyes & Face Palettes and two lip kits. The palettes will be of course limited edition releases, each one containing 4 eye shadows, a blusher and a highlighter.

Those loving the combination of nude and gold shades should take a look at NARS Wild Face Palette. My personal favorite just by judging from the promo photos is the other one in nude and pink shades.

There will be two limited edition NARS Color Duo Lip Sets. This time each set features a Velvet Matte Lip Pencil and a shiny lip tint. This way you can combine the textures, wear them together or separate if you wish.