The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Review

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% ($7.00 / £5.00 for 30 ml) is the ideal product for oily skin which comes as a serum. It targets breakouts, minimises pores and decongests confused complexions by regulating sebum production.

I have combination-sensitive skin type and I’m still suitable to use this product. If you are dry-normal skin then you’d better spend your time reading other articles on the blog as this is not for you.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Just like the name very directly says this product features high concentrations of niacinamide and zinc which are the most efficacious blemish-battling ingredients out there.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is one of the most versatile skincare ingredients and is a form of Vitamin B3. It can do so many great things for your skin that you’ll love just like I am. Truth be told I may be addicted to this product but let’s see the benefits:

Hydrates the skin

It soothes skin: reduces the symptoms of rosacea and irritations, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin as well.

Zinc

This is a powerful ingredient as well with a lot of benefits. Here are just some of them:

Regulates Oil Production: reduces the production of hormones responsible for excessive oil production

it has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation. Helps treat acne, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis: thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties these conditions can be treated.

INGREDIENTS

Aqua (Water), Niacinamide, Pentylene Glycol, Zinc PCA, Tamarindus Indica Seed Gum, Xanthan Gum, Isoceteth-20, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin

My Personal Opinion & USE

This is a clear serum that feels so super lightweight and gets absorbed immediately into the skin. It doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky film so my skin absolutely loves it. Actually I saved this bottle to take photos for this review while I’m waiting to place a new order on Cult Beauty with other skincare and makeup goodies.

This product really helped regulating the oil production so my T-zone looks matte for longer. Imagine what it can do for oily skin if I already see big changes on my combination skin.

Mostly I use it in the evening along with my hyaluronic acid serum or hydration lotion but I did use it in the morning lots of times as well. Now that summer is here I prefer to include it only in my night time skincare routine because during the day I don’t want to mix it with sunscreen. You must not mix it with sunscreen because it will dilute the SPF to begin with.

It comes in this small bottle with a pipe which has enough dosage for 2-3 applications and not to mention that I love that I can see how much product is let inside. The price tag is so small that I don’t think anyone has an excuse to say she needs to save in order to buy this product.

It does so many good things to your skin that once you start using it and see the results you’ll wonder why haven’t you included this product in your skincare routine earlier.

This serum is best pal for those who need to combat blemishes, enlarged pores and break outs. If you’ll use it regularly you’ll get an even skin tone. If you are fighting redness like I do (even rosacea) this product will help diminish that redness so you’ll need it in your life everyday.

